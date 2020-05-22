Friday, May 22, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Twitter rolls out 'retweet with comment' feature for Android and the web

This Twitter feature will let you keep track of your tweets without searching for them manually as we did up till now.


tech2 News StaffMay 22, 2020 12:56:35 IST

Last week, Twitter rolled out a feature for its iOS users that let them see retweets with comments all in one place. Today, Twitter has announced that this feature is now available on Twitter for Android app and for the web.

With this feature, when you click on the "Retweets" option on your tweet, it will direct you to a new page where in addition to retweets you will also see retweets with comments.

Twitter rolls out retweet with comment feature for Android and the web

Representational Image.

This feature will let you keep track of your tweets without searching for them manually as we did up till now. Earlier, one had to copy and paste the URL of a tweet in Twitter's search box to find out retweet with comments.

Twitter has also announced that it is now testing a feature where users will be able to decide who all can be a part of their conversation on the platform. One would be able to choose from: everyone (by default), people you follow, and people mentioned in the tweet. No official roll-out date has been announced for it yet.



