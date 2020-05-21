tech2 News Staff

Twitter has announced that it is now testing a feature that will allow users to choose who can join their conversation on Twitter. As per the blog, when the feature is rolled out, every time you compose a tweet, you'd see a tiny earth icon, which you can tap on to choose who can reply on that particular tweet: everyone (default setting), only people you follow, only people you mention.

If you choose any of the latter two options, the tweet and reply option will be grayed out for the other users. However, this does not restrict them from retweeting (with or without comment), liking, or viewing replies on the tweet. If other users tap on the gray icon, they will see "Why can't you reply?" that will inform the user that the person who has tweeted chose only people they mentioned in the original tweet reply.

Testing, testing... A new way to have a convo with exactly who you want. We’re starting with a small % globally, so keep your 👀 out to see it in action. pic.twitter.com/pV53mvjAVT — Twitter (@Twitter) May 20, 2020

This feature is available for only some users on iOS, Android, and Twitter.com as it is still in testing mode. Twitter has not yet announced anything about when is it planning to roll out this feature.

According to the blog post," we're exploring how we can improve these settings to give people more opportunities to weigh in while still giving people control over the conversations they start."

To bring you up to speed, recently, Twitter rolled out a feature where users can see their quoted tweets and retweets at the same place. This feature is only available for iOS users as of now.