Monday, December 07, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Twitter rolls back threaded conversation feature, pulls the plug on its prototype app called Twttr

The company said that it is killing Twttr prototype so that they can concentrate on new tests to improve the conversation experience on Twitter.


FP TrendingDec 07, 2020 10:56:08 IST

Twitter is rolling back its threaded conversation layout launched earlier this year. The company announced the roll back of the threaded conversations feature via its Twitter Support account. Stating, "Your feedback shapes Twitter," the microblogging site wrote, "We asked and you let us know this reply layout wasn’t it, as it was harder to read and join conversations. So we’ve turned off this format to work on other ways to improve conversations on Twitter."

Twitter rolls back threaded conversation feature, pulls the plug on its prototype app called Twttr

Reports added that Twitter was testing the features for over a year in its prototype app, Twttr.

Twitter started testing the new layout for threaded conversations for iOS and web users earlier this year with the aim of making the conversations on the microblogging site more organised. Twitter wanted to make it easier to read and follow dialogues on the social media platform through the feature. Reports added that Twitter was testing the features for over a year in its prototype app, Twttr. In fact, Twitter is also shutting down its Twttr prototype app that it had launched last year. "We appreciate the feedback you gave us through this run of our prototype app Twttr,” Twitter wrote before adding that for now, they are turning off the Twttr prototype so that they can concentrate on new tests to improve the conversation experience on Twitter. The microblogging site further added that if someone is using Twttr, then they should switch to the main Twitter app to keep up with what’s happening.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Twitter

Twitter will now show warning to users if they try to retweet flagged tweets

Nov 24, 2020
Twitter will now show warning to users if they try to retweet flagged tweets
AG declines consent for contempt case against Prashant Bhushan, says he expressed regret for tweet on CJI

TheySaidIt

AG declines consent for contempt case against Prashant Bhushan, says he expressed regret for tweet on CJI

Nov 29, 2020

science

Flightless bird species were more diverse, common before human-driven extinctions

Evolution of Life

Flightless bird species were more diverse, common before human-driven extinctions

Dec 04, 2020
Indian-origin teen scientist and inventor Gitanjali Rao named TIME's first 'Kid of the Year' 2020

Youth Leaders

Indian-origin teen scientist and inventor Gitanjali Rao named TIME's first 'Kid of the Year' 2020

Dec 04, 2020
Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Astronomy

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Dec 02, 2020
Novel rapid COVID-19 testing kit developed that can seek out single virus particles

COVID-19 rapid test

Novel rapid COVID-19 testing kit developed that can seek out single virus particles

Dec 02, 2020