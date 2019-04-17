tech2 News Staff

In less than two weeks from now, we will certainly know whether the ‘Avengers’ can live up to their name. Following the cosmic genocide caused by Thanos snapping his fingers while wielding the ‘Infinity Gauntlet’, we lost many of our superheroes in Avengers: Infinity War. With Avengers: Endgame on its way, Marvel has already begun heavy promotion; the most recent push includes Twitter emojis of all the survivors.

The emojis were created by 100% Soft’s Truck Torrence in collaboration with Marvel Studios. The illustrations cover 40 characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe including characters from the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange, Loki, Captain Marvel, characters from Black Panther, and of course, Thanos. Additionally, Marvel has also included Korg and Miek from Thor: Ragnarok who were well received by the audience. This is also an indicator that they could be making an appearance in the upcoming movie. Apart from the superheroes and characters from the movie, the emoji also includes Kevin Feige, the architect of the MCU.

The Avengers can bust arms dealers but that up there, that’s the end game. And that end game destroyed half the universe. Will our heroes be able to set things right and bring back the fallen (or should we say dusted)? We’ll get to know it all on 26 April when the final movie of the Avengers saga arrives.

We're doing an ultimate movie marathon of all the 21 MCU movies that were released through the course of 11 years. Visit our daily live blog where we are catching up on all the previous movies leading up to Endgame.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.