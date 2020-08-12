tech2 News Staff

Twitter now allows users greater control of their conversations on the platform.

Twitter has rolled out a new moderation tool, which will allow users to limit how many people can reply to their tweets. All users will now be able to select the people who will be allowed to reply while composing a new tweet.

Starting today, the setting will be available for all iOS and Android users.

Twitter limit reply setting: How it works

There are three ways users can choose who can reply to their tweets:

1)everyone (standard Twitter, and the default setting)

2) only people you follow

3) only people you mention.

Tweets with the latter two settings will be labeled and the reply icon will be grayed out for people who can’t reply. People who can’t reply will still be able to view, Retweet, Retweet with Comment, share, and like these Tweets.

We tested, you Tweeted, and now we’re rolling it out to everyone! pic.twitter.com/w6Q3Q6DiKz — Twitter (@Twitter) August 11, 2020

This comes days after Twitter wrongfully included the details of the tweet reply limit feature in an update sent out to iOS users. Soon after the update, Twitter acknowledged it was mistakenly sent out.

Twitter started testing the feature in May. At CES 2020 in January, Twitter’s VP of Product Kayvon Beykpour announced the company's plans to test this feature. “The primary motivation is control,” he said today. “We want to build on the theme of authors getting more control and we’ve thought… that there are many analogs of how people have communications in life,” he told TechCrunch.