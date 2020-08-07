FP Trending

The last update for the Twitter iOS app mentioned that the users can now limit who gets to reply on tweets. Turns out, the feature has not really rolled out to the users and was mistakenly listed in the update.

This was due to an accidental release of some notes on Twitter's page in the Apple App Store, that promised the availability of this feature.

Speaking with The Verge, a Twitter spokesperson said, "the ability to limit replies on tweets is not currently available to everyone" and the misconception arose from "some accidentally pushed release notes."

The text on the iOS app description said that "In May, we tested a new way to have a chat with exactly who you want, so you can create and consume more meaningful changes." Now, the statement said, "everyone can try this new feature and choose who can reply to their tweets.”

Although it might be a while before the feature becomes widely accessible but in case you are able to use this, simply press on the box 'Everyone can reply' above the keyboard. By pressing it, you will come across three options - either everyone can reply to your tweet; only people you follow can reply; or only people you mention can reply to the particular tweet. You need to select your particular audience every time you tweet as none of the choices become default choices.

At CES 2020 in January, Twitter’s VP of Product Kayvon Beykpour announced the company's plans to test this feature. “The primary motivation is control,” he said today. “We want to build on the theme of authors getting more control and we’ve thought… that there are many analogs of how people have communications in life,” he told TechCrunch.