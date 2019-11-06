tech2 News Staff

Twitter is reportedly considering two new anti-harassment features for the platform, that could change the way retweet and mentions work on the platform.

On 5 November, Twitter’s vice president of design and research, Dantley Davis, posted a tweet on the platform, sharing a list of features to look forward to in 2020. These features that Davis teased include more control over who can share your tweets, and changes to how other users can pull you into a conversation with or without your permission.

Features that I’m looking forward to in 2020. - Remove me from this conversation

- Don’t allow RT of this tweet

- Don’t allow people to @mention me without my permission

- Remove this @mention from this conversation

- Tweet this only to: hashtag, interest, or these friends — Dantley (@dantley) November 5, 2019

Per Davis' tweet, in 2020, you could have control over allowing which of your tweets can be retweeted or not by other users.

He also teased that soon Twitter may also give its users more control over mentions. Not only will users be able to remove a particular mention from a conversation or remove themselves from a conversation, Twitter will also let them have control on allowing people to mention them only when they grant them permission.

Lately, Twitter has been attempting to be more transparent about its decision-making on the platform, sharing its road maps, and also features that it has been working on, with its audience. The recent example, and a rather great one, is CEO Jack Dorsey's long tweet thread he shared last week, where he took on Facebook for allowing political ads on its platform, simultaneously announcing their ban on Twitter from 22 November.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov

Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount

Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only

Coupon code: DIWALI.