Twitter may soon let you turn off retweets, deny permission to be mentioned by others

In 2020, you could have control over allowing which of your tweets can be retweeted or not by other users.


tech2 News StaffNov 06, 2019 10:55:16 IST

Twitter is reportedly considering two new anti-harassment features for the platform, that could change the way retweet and mentions work on the platform.

Twitter may soon let you turn off retweets, deny permission to be mentioned by others

Image: Reuters

On 5 November, Twitter’s vice president of design and research, Dantley Davis, posted a tweet on the platform, sharing a list of features to look forward to in 2020. These features that Davis teased include more control over who can share your tweets, and changes to how other users can pull you into a conversation with or without your permission.

Per Davis' tweet, in 2020, you could have control over allowing which of your tweets can be retweeted or not by other users.

He also teased that soon Twitter may also give its users more control over mentions. Not only will users be able to remove a particular mention from a conversation or remove themselves from a conversation, Twitter will also let them have control on allowing people to mention them only when they grant them permission.

Lately, Twitter has been attempting to be more transparent about its decision-making on the platform, sharing its road maps, and also features that it has been working on, with its audience. The recent example, and a rather great one, is CEO Jack Dorsey's long tweet thread he shared last week, where he took on Facebook for allowing political ads on its platform, simultaneously announcing their ban on Twitter from 22 November.

