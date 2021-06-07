Monday, June 07, 2021Back to
Twitter may soon launch Super Follows paid service for users with more than 10,000 followers

The Super Follows service will be limited to users with more than 10,000 followers, who have posted at least 25 tweets in past 30 days, and are 18 years or older.


tech2 News StaffJun 07, 2021 12:30:34 IST

Earlier this year, at the Twitter Analyst Day, Twitter announced that it is working on a new paid service called Super Follows, to allow users to charge for their content. Now, some screenshots shared by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong reveals what it could look like. The screenshots are also a hint that the service might be officially launched soon. As per Wong's research, whose work is usually accurate, the Super Follows service will be limited to users with more than 10,000 followers, who have posted at least 25 tweets in past 30 days, and are 18 years or older.

Wong also found that the Super Follows users will be able to categorise their content under heads like Adult content, Beauty, Comedy, B2B, and more. Content creators will apparently also be able to post across other platforms like Facebook, twitch, amd OnlyFans.

Super Follows users will reportedly be able to make money for every new person who subscribes to them.

A screenshot also shows an earning estimator, which hints that the service may cost users $4.99 per month, which is about Rs 360 a month.

Super Follows service will essentially let users subscribe to exclusive content by creators and get labels of Super Followers.

Twitter, which currently makes money from ads and promoted posts, might be able to add additional revenue via the Super Follows transactions.

