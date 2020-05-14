FP Trending

Twitter has announced that now iOS users will be able to see retweets with comments all in one place. This will help them keep track of people’s views on their tweets.

User will get to see all the comments by just clicking on the retweet option below their tweet.

Before the introduction of this feature, one had to copy and paste a tweet’s URL into Twitter’s search box to see quote tweets.

This feature will be rolled out to the web app and Android in the coming weeks, reported The Verge quoting Twitter.

Don’t miss the Tweets about your Tweet. Now on iOS, you can see Retweets with comments all in one place. pic.twitter.com/oanjZfzC6y — Twitter (@Twitter) May 12, 2020

Yesterday, Jane Manchun Wong, who reverse-engineers apps for hidden features and security vulnerabilities, disclosed that Twitter was testing a tool that provides more clarity on how tweets are being shared.

Wong also revealed that the company is implementing a tabbed retweets page for Android. This feature will let users view two tabs - one that shows the numbers of retweets with comments and the other without comments.

The micro-blogging site is working on ‘Scheduled Tweets’ too, which allows users to set region and time.

Besides these features, the company is testing a new layout for threaded conversations for iOS and web users. When rolled out, it will make conversations easier to read and follow on social media.

Earlier this month, Twitter revealed that in a bid to clean up conversations on social media, it would test sending users a prompt when they reply to a tweet using "offensive or hurtful language".