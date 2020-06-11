Thursday, June 11, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Twitter is testing ways limit sharing of articles before a user has read them

With this feature, Twitter wants to curb misinformation and encourage meaningful discussions.


FP TrendingJun 11, 2020 14:34:57 IST

Twitter has announced that it will be testing a new feature that seeks to limit the sharing of articles by users who have not read them.

The support handle of Twitter informed users of the development, writing, "Sharing an article can spark conversation, so you may want to read it before you Tweet it. To help promote informed discussion, we're testing a new prompt on Android ― when you Retweet an article that you haven't opened on Twitter, we may ask if you'd like to open it first."

Twitter is testing ways limit sharing of articles before a user has read them

Representational image: Reuters

In a series of replies to users, Twitter explained that they wanted to test a way to improve the health of a conversation and to "see if reminding people to read an article before they share it leads to more informed discussion."

The social media platform also revealed that if a user taps to retweet an article link, Twitter will check if they have clicked on the article link on Twitter. It added, "When you see the prompt, you'll always have the option to go ahead and Retweet."

The development is the latest from Twitter in an effort to curb misinformation and encourage meaningful discussions. The test is currently limited to Android users in English.

(Also read: Facebook, Twitter, Google to provide monthly reports on their fight against disinformation, says EU)

According to a report in CNET, a 2016 study by Columbia University and the French National Institute found that 59 percent of all articles shared on social media go unclicked and unread. The report quoted co-author of the study Arnaud Legout as saying that people are more willing to share an article than reading it. Legout added that people form an opinion based on a summary or "summary of summaries," without going deeper into the article.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Social media

Facebook, Twitter, Google to provide monthly reports on their fight against disinformation, says EU

Jun 11, 2020
Facebook, Twitter, Google to provide monthly reports on their fight against disinformation, says EU
Twitter names former Google CFO Patrick Pichette as chair, Kordestani to stay on

Twitter

Twitter names former Google CFO Patrick Pichette as chair, Kordestani to stay on

Jun 03, 2020
Twitter starts testing Instagram Stories-like feature called Fleets in India: How it works

Twitter

Twitter starts testing Instagram Stories-like feature called Fleets in India: How it works

Jun 10, 2020
Twitter now lets you schedule tweets, save them as drafts on web app: How it works

Twitter

Twitter now lets you schedule tweets, save them as drafts on web app: How it works

Jun 01, 2020
Despite Trump's recent executive orders, Twitter is not backing down on deploying its policies against the US president

Twitter

Despite Trump's recent executive orders, Twitter is not backing down on deploying its policies against the US president

May 29, 2020
Android 11 release postponed, Google says 'not the time to celebrate' amid Minneapolis protest

Android 11

Android 11 release postponed, Google says 'not the time to celebrate' amid Minneapolis protest

Jun 01, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020