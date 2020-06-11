Thursday, June 11, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook, Twitter, Google to report monthly on fake news fight, EU says

By Foo Yun Chee BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Facebook, Google and Twitter should provide monthly reports on their fight against disinformation, two senior EU officials said on Wednesday as they called out Russia and China for their roles in the spread of fake news.


ReutersJun 11, 2020 00:15:18 IST

Facebook, Twitter, Google to report monthly on fake news fight, EU says

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Facebook, Google and Twitter should provide monthly reports on their fight against disinformation, two senior EU officials said on Wednesday as they called out Russia and China for their roles in the spread of fake news.

The comments by EU foreign policy head Josep Borrell and the European Commission's Vice President for values and transparency Vera Jourova underscore the bloc's concerns about the prevalence of misleading news on COVID-19 and the attempts by foreign actors to influence Europe.

"It really showed that disinformation does not only harm the health of our democracies, it also harms the health of our citizens. It can negatively impact the economy and undermine the response of the public authorities and therefore weaken the health measures," Jourova told a news conference.

She said the next fake news front was vaccination, citing a study showing that Germans' willingness to be vaccinated had fallen by 20 percentage points in two months.

The Commission said online platforms should provide monthly reports with details on their actions to promote authoritative content and to limit coronavirus disinformation and advertising related to it.

Jourova also said Chinese video app TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, will be joining the bloc's voluntary code of conduct to combat fake news on its platform. Signatories to the code of conduct include Google, Facebook, Twitter and Mozilla.

Borrell described the fake news fight as involving warriors wielding keyboards rather than swords.

"Foreign actors and certain third countries, in particular Russia and China, have engaged in targeted influence operations and disinformation campaigns in the EU, its neighbourhood, and globally," the Commission said.

The EU executive plans to counter foreign actors by stepping up its communication strategy and diplomacy, and provide more support to free and independent media, fact checkers and researchers.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Phil Blenkins)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Google is sued in U.S. for tracking users' 'private' internet browsing

Jun 03, 2020
Google is sued in U.S. for tracking users' 'private' internet browsing
U.S. FAA chief to testify at Senate hearing on Boeing 737 MAX

Newstracker

U.S. FAA chief to testify at Senate hearing on Boeing 737 MAX

Jun 03, 2020
Oil up more than 3% ahead of OPEC+ meeting and on easing lockdowns

Newstracker

Oil up more than 3% ahead of OPEC+ meeting and on easing lockdowns

Jun 03, 2020
Senate Democrats ready bill condemning Trump on protesters

Newstracker

Senate Democrats ready bill condemning Trump on protesters

Jun 03, 2020
Wall Street closes up on signs of economic rebound

Newstracker

Wall Street closes up on signs of economic rebound

Jun 03, 2020
JBS sued over alleged violation of Brazil indigenous rights during pandemic

Newstracker

JBS sued over alleged violation of Brazil indigenous rights during pandemic

Jun 03, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020