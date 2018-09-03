Monday, September 03, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 03 September, 2018 11:49 IST

Twitter is testing features that indicate your presence on the platform

To make user experience conversational, Twitter is testing two new features.

Everything does not have to be conversational always. But in a bid to make user experience conversational, Twitter is testing two new features related to your presence on the social media platform. This could be to increase conversations and engagement time on the platform, as well.

Representational image.

Sara Haider who is the microblogging website’s product manager announced in a tweet that they are testing a feature which will determine user presence on the platform and this includes colour coding the conversation. These colour codes include blue and purple. Blue is for the user that is ‘you’ when you reply to a tweet and purple is for the person who had tweeted originally and is also adding a reply in the same thread.

The next feature that Twitter is testing which determines user presence is the online or offline status. Your profile picture will show a green circle around it. Since this at a testing phase, it cannot be said whether this function can be disabled.

It looks as if Twitter is making this feature similar to Facebook. It is not certain if they intend to bring a chat tab separately but it has already redesigned Direct Message and divided it into Inbox and Requests, recently, similar to Facebook.

The online or offline status information can be problematic on Twitter, since off late people have been victims of immense trolling, hatred, and had to face physical threats from different sections of the society.

