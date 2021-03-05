Friday, March 05, 2021Back to
Twitter is reportedly testing an 'undo send' timer for tweets: All you need to know

The 'Undo Send' feature will give users the ability to pull back the tweet for a few seconds after they hit 'post'.


tech2 News StaffMar 05, 2021 13:37:16 IST

While Twitter still seems to have no plans to allows it users to edit tweets, the platform is reportedly working on an 'undo send' timer for posts. Reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong has discovered that Twitter is working on a new feature called 'Undo Send', which will give users the ability to pull back the tweet for a few seconds after they hit 'post'. Wong has shared a tweet with a GIF that gives us a little peek into how the feature may work.

As seen in the GIF above, the feature will send users a notification right after they tweet a message, which will include a timer button. Similar to Gmail, the feature will give users a buffer of a few minutes to unsend a tweet.
Though, the timer seems quite short right now.

Twitter is reportedly testing an undo send timer for tweets: All you need to know

Twitter is reportedly testing an 'Undo Send' timer. Image: Jane Manchun Wong/Twitter

If you do Undo Send, you will be taken back to the compose box for the tweet and you can fix or rethink your post again.

However, oddly, in the GIF Wong has shared, when the timer goes off, you can't see the preview of the tweet. That's odd because in all likeliness, it's only when you are able to see the tweet preview, you'd know you made an error.

The Undo Send feature was once mentioned by social media tipster Matt Navarra too, in July 2020.

However, as per Navarra, Twitter may offer the feature as part of a subscription service.

The part about the subscription service does fall in line with a recent announcement by Twitter that it plans to offer a subscription service in which users would pay for special content from high-profile accounts, part of an economic model to diversify its revenue. Twitter also announced the potential new Super Follows service at its annual investor meeting.

