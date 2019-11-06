Wednesday, November 06, 2019Back to
Twitter is reportedly expanding its Topics feature test to a wider user base

The company has been testing a feature to allow users to follow topics on Twitter just like accounts.


tech2 News StaffNov 06, 2019 20:08:51 IST

Back in August, it was reported that Twitter was adding more functionality to its expanding features, especially Topics. The test involved a limited rollout to experiment whether the ability to follow topics or interests as normal accounts would work out well with users. It’s being reported that this feature is now witnessing a wider rollout.

Representational image. Reuters

According to app researcher Matt Navarra, the Twitter Topics feature is coming to more users. He posted a new screenshot of the feature that states users will be able to see the top tweets about topics they follow in the home timeline. It mentions that relevant tweets, people, events and ads will be personalised around the topics users follow. All the topics that users follow will be visible to other users in your profile.

Topics are special interests including technology, games, TV shows and more that users would enjoy browsing on Twitter. These topics will be curated by Twitter and we already see this being implemented in the Search tab where various topics such as news, sports, fun, and entertainment are already listed.

Twitter has been testing a way to allow users to follow such topics as one would follow an account. This will make more sense if a user really wants to follow all the discussions happening around a topic on the platform.

The rollout isn’t a public release and it is still for a limited audience. It’s only being expanded to more users and if it receives good feedback, we might see it becoming a permanent feature.

