tech2 News Staff

Twitter will soon start testing a feature that will allow users to follow ‘Interests’. In this way, users will be able to follow topics they like such as technology, games, TV shows and more just like the way they follow accounts.

Reported by The Verge, for starters, the topics are going to be curated by Twitter. Tweets will be identified by the company’s machine learning algorithms and not by human moderators or curators. Currently, it’s being tested on Android and only sports can be followed for now.

Leading Twitter’s product team, Kayvon Beykpour said in the report that users won’t be able to create topics to their liking. Giving users control over the creation and curation of topics could negatively affect the platform from “bad actors” combined with the power of the Retweet and Quote functionality.

The company is also planning to test more features that make it easier to navigate the platform and discover content. It’s showing more love to the Lists feature that didn’t get the recognition it deserves on the mobile platform. Users will soon be able to create custom lists that will appear as a timeline adjacent to the home feed.

Other features that are being planned include adding the functionality to search for direct messages. Currently, users have to scroll down endlessly if they are looking for an older conversation. The ability to change the order of the photos in a tweet before sending it is also planned. Support for Apple’s Live Photos could also start soon. Twitter didn’t give an official timeline of when the features will go live on the platform.

