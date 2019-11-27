tech2 News Staff

If you haven't logged in to Twitter at least once in the past six months, try and log in by 11 December or your account will be gone for good and your username usurped by other users.

As per a report by The Verge, a Twitter spokesperson has said that they are "working to clean up inactive accounts to present more accurate, credible information people can trust across Twitter."

The report further revealed that Twitter has already reached out to many users, informing them that if they do not log in to their accounts, they will be deleted permanently due to prolonged inactivity. The same has also been mentioned in Twitter's Inactive account policy. After that, the usernames of these deleted accounts will be up for grabs.

One thing that you should know is that you don't have to tweet to keep your account active, you just have to log in to save it from being deleted permanently.

These accounts will not be deleted right after 11 December, as told to The Verge, this “will happen over many months — not just on a single day”.

Users with inactive accounts are getting an email that reads:

"Hello,

To continue using Twitter, you’ll need to agree to the current Terms, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Use. This not only lets you make the best decisions about the information that you share with us, it also allows you to keep using your Twitter account. But first, you need to log in and follow the on-screen prompts before Dec. 11, 2019, otherwise your account will be removed from Twitter."

One of the Twitter users, Terence Eden, also tweeted saying that he has started getting the warning email.

My bots which tweet regularly haven't received any emails. Nearly all my inactive accounts have received a notification. pic.twitter.com/dHINSPuPGt — Terence Eden (@edent) November 26, 2019

Twitter also clarified the fact that this process is to "present more accurate, credible information,” and freeing up the handles is just a "byproduct" of the process rather than the primary goal, reports TechCrunch.

If you've been eyeing a dormant username for a while now, now's your chance to grab it!

