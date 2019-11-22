Friday, November 22, 2019Back to
Twitter will now let you turn on two-factor authentication without a phone number

Until now, a phone number was essential for enabling additional security on your Twitter account.


tech2 News StaffNov 22, 2019 14:14:27 IST

After Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account was hacked in September owing to a SIM swap fraud, the company has now given users the option of enabling two-factor authentication (2FA) without a phone number.

The Twitter Safety team has just announced that users will be able to do this from later today.

Representational Image. Credits: Reuters

Until now, a phone number was necessary for enabling 2FA on Twitter. There were options to use third-party authenticators like Google Authenticator, or a hardware authentication device, however, in order to enable them, you had to give your phone number and verify it via SMS.

However, as pointed out by 9To5Macthis is currently not available if you are using a hardware authentication device. A Twitter engineer tweeted, "Currently, we require you to have a second method along with security keys since the latter isn’t currently supported outside web. If you’d like to disable SMS, you need to also have a mobile security app. We know this might not be ideal but we’re going to keep working on it!"

Notably, while this feature is rolling out to all users, it is being enabled in phases and may not be available for all immediately.

In October, Twitter also admitted that it used phone numbers and emails provided two-factor authentication for serving targeted ads.

