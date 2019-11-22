tech2 News Staff

After Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account was hacked in September owing to a SIM swap fraud, the company has now given users the option of enabling two-factor authentication (2FA) without a phone number.

The Twitter Safety team has just announced that users will be able to do this from later today.

Until now, a phone number was necessary for enabling 2FA on Twitter. There were options to use third-party authenticators like Google Authenticator, or a hardware authentication device, however, in order to enable them, you had to give your phone number and verify it via SMS.

We're also making it easier to secure your account with Two-Factor Authentication. Starting today, you can enroll in 2FA without a phone number. https://t.co/AxVB4QWFA1 — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) November 21, 2019

However, as pointed out by 9To5Mac, this is currently not available if you are using a hardware authentication device. A Twitter engineer tweeted, "Currently, we require you to have a second method along with security keys since the latter isn’t currently supported outside web. If you’d like to disable SMS, you need to also have a mobile security app. We know this might not be ideal but we’re going to keep working on it!"

Hi! Currently we require you to have a second method along with security keys since the latter isn’t currently supported outside web. If you’d like to disable sms, you need to also have a mobile security app. We know this might not be ideal but we’re going to keep working on it! — Jared Miller (@jcmi) November 21, 2019

Notably, while this feature is rolling out to all users, it is being enabled in phases and may not be available for all immediately.

In October, Twitter also admitted that it used phone numbers and emails provided two-factor authentication for serving targeted ads.

