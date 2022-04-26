Tuesday, April 26, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Twitter’s founder Jack Dorsey says Elon Musk is the ‘Singular Solution’ he trusts

Co-founder and former CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey believes that Elon Musk is the only solution that can bring Twitter back to what it was meant to be - a self-sufficient free for all platform.


Mehul DasApr 26, 2022 16:56:23 IST

With Elon Musk acquiring Twitter for $44 Billion and stating that there will be a whirlwind of changes coming to the micro-blogging site, several prominent users of the platform have expressed their interest to see how Musk goes about running the social media platform. Many of these users have hailed this to be a great moment for freedom of speech, and believe Musk will revolutionise how people think of social media.

Twitter’s founder Jack Dorsey says Elon Musk is the ‘Singular Solution’ he trusts

Having said that, there have been a few naysayers as well, who believe that it will be difficult for Musk to do anything meaningful with Twitter. One of the most prominent names among the naysayers has been Jeff Bezos, who believes that because of Tesla’s proximity to China, Twitter may now be censoring anti-Chinese news and speech.

However, Twitter’s co-founder and former CEO, Jack Dorsey believe that if there is one individual who can take Twitter back to its glory days, it is Elon Musk. 

Twitter’s founder Jack Dorsey says Elon Musk is the ‘Singular Solution’ he trusts

Jack believes that although Twitter should be owned by the people who use it, of late it had been taken hostage by Wall Street and advertisements. He also believed that Twitter was never supposed to be a company, but a service that was rendered to the people. He took to Twitter, saying that taking it back from Wall Street and advertisers, is the first step in the right direction

Jack further added, that if indeed Twitter was supposed to be run as a company, Elon Musk was the ‘Singular Solution’ that he trusts.

Earlier in the thread, he said that “Twitter is the closest thing we have to a global consciousness.” A significant part of Twitter’s user base had been wondering over the past month whether or not Musk will actually buy the company, and if he indeed did, what would that entail.

Dorsey also took the moment to thank both, Elon, and Parag Agrawal, Twitter's current CEO, for steering Twitter out of “an impossible situation,” and setting the company up on the “right path”

Musk surprised the world when on the 14th of April, he announced to the world that he would like to take over Twitter, and offered $43 Billion as his “final & only” offer. He eventually bought the company for $44 Billion.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

The BEST Indie Games You Might've NEVER Heard Of!

The BEST Indie Games You Might've NEVER Heard Of!

Decoding PUBG: The MOST POPULAR Mobile Game EVER!

Decoding PUBG: The MOST POPULAR Mobile Game EVER!

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Six things Elon Musk wants to change about Twitter now that he’s almost bought it

Apr 26, 2022
Six things Elon Musk wants to change about Twitter now that he’s almost bought it
New era for Twitter: Here's how Jack Dorsey, Jeff Bezos and others reacted to Elon Musk buying social network

NewsTracker

New era for Twitter: Here's how Jack Dorsey, Jeff Bezos and others reacted to Elon Musk buying social network

Apr 26, 2022
Nine things we want from Elon Musk, Twitter’s new owner

InMyOpinion

Nine things we want from Elon Musk, Twitter’s new owner

Apr 26, 2022
Explained: What happens now that Elon Musk isn't joining Twitter's board of directors?

DidYouKnow

Explained: What happens now that Elon Musk isn't joining Twitter's board of directors?

Apr 12, 2022
Explained: Why Elon Musk is hell-bent on a Twitter takeover

DidYouKnow

Explained: Why Elon Musk is hell-bent on a Twitter takeover

Apr 15, 2022
Explained: What are spambots & why is Elon Musk going after them on Twitter

Explained: What are spambots & why is Elon Musk going after them on Twitter

Apr 26, 2022

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021