Mehul Das

With Elon Musk acquiring Twitter for $44 Billion and stating that there will be a whirlwind of changes coming to the micro-blogging site, several prominent users of the platform have expressed their interest to see how Musk goes about running the social media platform. Many of these users have hailed this to be a great moment for freedom of speech, and believe Musk will revolutionise how people think of social media.

Having said that, there have been a few naysayers as well, who believe that it will be difficult for Musk to do anything meaningful with Twitter. One of the most prominent names among the naysayers has been Jeff Bezos, who believes that because of Tesla’s proximity to China, Twitter may now be censoring anti-Chinese news and speech.

However, Twitter’s co-founder and former CEO, Jack Dorsey believe that if there is one individual who can take Twitter back to its glory days, it is Elon Musk.

Jack believes that although Twitter should be owned by the people who use it, of late it had been taken hostage by Wall Street and advertisements. He also believed that Twitter was never supposed to be a company, but a service that was rendered to the people. He took to Twitter, saying that taking it back from Wall Street and advertisers, is the first step in the right direction

The idea and service is all that matters to me, and I will do whatever it takes to protect both. Twitter as a company has always been my sole issue and my biggest regret. It has been owned by Wall Street and the ad model. Taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step. — jack⚡️ (@jack) April 26, 2022

Jack further added, that if indeed Twitter was supposed to be run as a company, Elon Musk was the ‘Singular Solution’ that he trusts.

In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness. — jack⚡️ (@jack) April 26, 2022

Earlier in the thread, he said that “Twitter is the closest thing we have to a global consciousness.” A significant part of Twitter’s user base had been wondering over the past month whether or not Musk will actually buy the company, and if he indeed did, what would that entail.

Dorsey also took the moment to thank both, Elon, and Parag Agrawal, Twitter's current CEO, for steering Twitter out of “an impossible situation,” and setting the company up on the “right path”

Elon’s goal of creating a platform that is “maximally trusted and broadly inclusive” is the right one. This is also @paraga’s goal, and why I chose him. Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation. This is the right path...I believe it with all my heart. — jack⚡️ (@jack) April 26, 2022

Musk surprised the world when on the 14th of April, he announced to the world that he would like to take over Twitter, and offered $43 Billion as his “final & only” offer. He eventually bought the company for $44 Billion.