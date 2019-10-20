Sunday, October 20, 2019Back to
Twitter for Android gets OLED-friendly dark mode in the alpha version of the app

Twitter's Lights Out mode is aimed at power consumption on Android smartphones with OLED display.


tech2 News StaffOct 20, 2019 12:41:25 IST

Back in March, Twitter announced a new OLED-friendly 'Lights Out' dark theme for iOS. However, now the new theme is reportedly rolling out to Android as well, albeit only on the alpha version of the app.

The Lights Out mode is different from the existing dark mode on Android, which has a blue/gray theme. The Lights Out mode, however, makes the backdrop of the app pitch dark.

Image: Reuters

Essentially, this mode is aimed at power consumption on Android smartphones with OLED display.

If you are using the alpha version of the Android app, you will find the option to enable the lights out dark mode under the Settings and privacy > Display and sound > Dark mode appearance menu.

The OLED-friendly Lights Out dark mode, according to a report by Android Policeis currently available for users on alpha version 8.19.0-alpha.03 of Twitter for Android.

There is currently no news about the automatic dark mode coming to Android. The mode gives users the ability to switch from light to the dark mode theme of their choice according to their timezone. This feature takes the burden off of people to make the adjustments. The feature can be beneficial for users who use Twitter throughout the day.

