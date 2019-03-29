tech2 News Staff

Is just one dark mode not enough for you? Fret not, Twitter is rolling out two new dark mode themes for iOS users.

Twitter says that in addition to the 'Dim' dark mode theme (blue/gray theme), which is currently available, iOS users will now also have a 'Lights Out' theme and an automatic dark mode.

Essentially, within the dark mode, iOS users on Twitter now have an option to choose how dark should they want the dark mode to be. They have an option to choose between the existing blue/gray theme or the Lights Out theme, which makes the backdrop of the app pitch dark.

It was dark. You asked for darker! Swipe right to check out our new dark mode. Rolling out today. pic.twitter.com/6MEACKRK9K — Twitter (@Twitter) March 28, 2019

Previously, Twitter called its dark theme “Night mode” which will now be named “Dark mode.” New icons are also arriving with changes.

As for the automatic dark mode, Twitter is now giving iOS users the ability to switch from light to the dark mode theme of their choice according to their timezone. This feature takes the burden off of people to make the adjustments. The feature can be beneficial for users who use Twitter throughout the day.

Do note, according to a report by 9T05Mac, some iOS users aren't immediately able to see the update on their Twitter app, however, some users have said that they got the feature after closing the Twitter app and reopening it.

