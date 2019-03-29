Friday, March 29, 2019Back to
Twitter is now rolling out 'Lights Out', 'Automatic Dark Mode' for iOS users

Currently, this feature has only been rolled out for Twitter users on iOS.

tech2 News StaffMar 29, 2019 08:43:03 IST

Is just one dark mode not enough for you? Fret not, Twitter is rolling out two new dark mode themes for iOS users.

Twitter says that in addition to the 'Dim' dark mode theme (blue/gray theme), which is currently available, iOS users will now also have a 'Lights Out' theme and an automatic dark mode.

Twitter is now rolling out Lights Out, Automatic Dark Mode for iOS users

Image: Twitter

Essentially, within the dark mode, iOS users on Twitter now have an option to choose how dark should they want the dark mode to be. They have an option to choose between the existing blue/gray theme or the Lights Out theme, which makes the backdrop of the app pitch dark.

Previously, Twitter called its dark theme “Night mode” which will now be named “Dark mode.” New icons are also arriving with changes.

As for the automatic dark mode, Twitter is now giving iOS users the ability to switch from light to the dark mode theme of their choice according to their timezone. This feature takes the burden off of people to make the adjustments. The feature can be beneficial for users who use Twitter throughout the day.

Do note, according to a report by 9T05Mac, some iOS users aren't immediately able to see the update on their Twitter app, however, some users have said that they got the feature after closing the Twitter app and reopening it.

Mom's voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


