tech2 News Staff

Facebook has been experimenting with hiding the number of likes on user’s posts on Instagram. This experiment has now been expanded to a small portion of US users. Twitter founder and CEO Jack Dorsey has praised this move via a tweet.

The social media giant had already been running the experiment in Australia, Iceland, and Italy, and it’s being pushed to the US as well. The news officially came from Instagram Head Adam Mosseri who called for feedback for the tests.

In this experiment, users will still be able to like posts but only the original poster will be able to view the number of likes. A user won’t be able to view the number of likes on other users’ posts. In an interview at the Wired25 conference, Mosseri clarified that the testing was an attempt to “despressurise Instagram, make it less of a competition and give people more space to focus on connecting with people that they love, things that inspire them.”

While Dorsey praised this move from Facebook, he has been quick in making jibes at the company, recently during its rebranded corporate logo.

Twitter from

TWITTER — jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) November 5, 2019

The social media company had unveiled a new logo for the company in an attempt to distinguish the brand from its apps. The social media company said it would start using the new branding within its products and marketing materials and would update the Facebook for Business website over the coming weeks.