Facebook unveils new logo to create visual distinction between the company and app

The new Facebook logo will start reflecting in its apps like Instagram in the coming weeks.


tech2 News StaffNov 05, 2019 09:00:55 IST

Facebook Inc on Monday unveiled a new logo for the company to distinguish it from its apps. The social media company said it would start using the new brand within its products and marketing materials, and would update the Facebook for Business website over the coming weeks.

In June, the company began including "from Facebook" within its apps that includes Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Facebook unveils new logo to create visual distinction between the company and app

Image: Facebook

On Instagram, this "from facebook" used to appear at the bottom of the screen on the login page. As per the company, this will be changed to just "Facebook" soon.

The new logo will also be seen on the settings page of the app. A GIF is also shared by the company that changes colours, speculation is that the changing colour of "Facebook" in the GIF hints towards its apps — green for WhatsApp, Pink for Instagram and blue for Facebook.

Image: Facebook

Image: Facebook

Facebook has not given out any official date for the rollout of this logo, instead, it says it will be seen in the "coming weeks".

After finishing 15 years of inception, the company has now changed its logo that is designed for clarity "to create visual distinction between the company and app."

As per Antonio Lucio, Facebook’s chief marketing officer, users should know that they are using products like WhatsApp and Instagram are made by Facebook.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Lucio also mentioned that they need to be more transparent with the users and make them aware of the fact that the apps come from their company. He also emphasised on the fact that as per Pew research study, only 29 percent of Americans knew Facebook owns both Instagram and WhatsApp. According to him, when the users know about the company, it improves the image of the company.

Lucio said that they were considering changing the name of the company but they did not want it to come across as if they are trying to run from the problems associated with its brand.

With this, it is clear that the social media company wants people to know that it owns several apps that they use on daily basis.

(With inputs from Reuters)

