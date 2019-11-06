Wednesday, November 06, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and the rest of the internet mock Facebook's new logo

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is one among the many on the platform taking a jab at Facebook's new logo.


tech2 News StaffNov 06, 2019 09:42:03 IST

On 5 November, Facebook unveiled a new logo for the company in an attempt to distinguish the brand from its apps. The new logo is a simple — rather bland — all caps font, and the 'simplicity' has led to plenty of goofs across the internet making fun of the uninspiring font and Facebook's rather lame attempt at a rebranding.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and the rest of the internet mock Facebooks new logo

Jack Dorsey, CEO and co-founder of Twitter and founder and CEO of Square. Image: Reuters

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is one among the many on the platform taking a jab at the new logo. However, besides mocking the bland logo, Dorsey also seems to dunk on the way Facebook will be using the new text-only logo.

Image: Facebook

Image: Facebook

Facebook announced yesterday that it will be adding the new logo to the various services it owns, like WhatsApp and Instagram, where it will read “From FACEBOOK” at the bottom of the splash screen, essentially reminding users that Facebook owns the platform or service they are using. Facebook thinks this will fool users into loving the brand that is Facebook.

Twitter went all out in mocking the all-caps logo. Shouty caps are just anti-Gen-Z!

And there was some hard-hitting mockery too.

Facebook has not given out any official date for the rollout of this logo, instead, it says it will be seen in the "coming weeks". The new one, which comes at a time of great strife for the social media giant, is apparently designed for clarity "to create visual distinction between the company and app."

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

tags

latest videos

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni



also see

Jack Dorsey

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says 'hell no' to joining Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency program

Oct 25, 2019
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says 'hell no' to joining Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency program
Twitter to ban all political advertising starting 22 November ahead of 2020 US election; move piles pressure on Facebook

NewsTracker

Twitter to ban all political advertising starting 22 November ahead of 2020 US election; move piles pressure on Facebook

Oct 31, 2019
Facebook unveils new logo to create visual distinction between the company and app

Facebook

Facebook unveils new logo to create visual distinction between the company and app

Nov 05, 2019
All Aadhaar-social media linking cases have been transferred to SC: Report

Social Media

All Aadhaar-social media linking cases have been transferred to SC: Report

Oct 22, 2019
Tesla chief Elon Musk says he is disconnecting from Twitter; farewell tweet receives thousands of replies as many express sadness

NewsTracker

Tesla chief Elon Musk says he is disconnecting from Twitter; farewell tweet receives thousands of replies as many express sadness

Nov 02, 2019
WhatsApp Pay may be delayed as govt flags risk to payments via social media apps

WhatsApp Pay

WhatsApp Pay may be delayed as govt flags risk to payments via social media apps

Nov 04, 2019

science

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019