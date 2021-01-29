TechSamvad

Microblogging platform Twitter on 26 January announced in a blog post that it has acquired Dutch startup Revue, which allows users to publish and monetise email newsletters. Twitter is making Revue's Pro features available for free to all accounts and will be lowering the cut it takes from paid newsletters to 5 percent. Essentially, users who are looking to generate revenue, Twitter says it's creating a durable incentive model through paid newsletters. With Revue coming to Twitter, the platform aims to help writers grow their paid subscribers while also incentivising them to produce engaging and relevant content.

“Our goal is to make it easy for them to connect with their subscribers, while also helping readers better discover writers and their content. We’re imagining a lot of ways to do this, from allowing people to sign up for newsletters from their favourite follows on Twitter, to new settings for writers to host conversations with their subscribers. It will all work seamlessly within Twitter,” Product Lead, Twitter and co-founder of Periscope Kayvon Beykpour and VP of Publisher Products Mike Park wrote in the official blog post.

Revue was founded in 2015 and has a band of customers comprising of Matt Navara, Chicago Sun Times, The Markup, MADSACK Mediengruppe and Vox Media.

"Revue will accelerate our work to help people stay informed about their interests while giving all types of writers a way to monetize their audience – whether it’s through the one they built at a publication, their website, on Twitter, or elsewhere," Beykpour and Park said in the blog.

"And for those looking to generate revenue, we’re creating a durable incentive model through paid newsletters. Bringing Revue to Twitter will supercharge this offering, helping writers grow their paid subscribers while also incentivizing them to produce engaging and relevant content that drives conversations on Twitter. You can expect audience-based monetization to be an area that we’ll continue to develop new ways to support, whether it’s helping broaden revenue streams or serving as a cornerstone of someone’s business," they added.

"We will continue to invest in Revue as a standalone service, and its team will remain focused on improving the ways writers create their newsletters, build their audience and get paid for their work," they stated.

