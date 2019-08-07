Wednesday, August 07, 2019Back to
TRAI asks telcos to submit monthly reports over complaints for pesky calls

TRAI has outlined the specific format for the compliance reports that need to be filled by companies.


Press Trust of IndiaAug 07, 2019 15:25:57 IST

TRAI on Tuesday asked telecom firms to submit status report over complaints regarding pesky calls, on monthly basis starting September, setting in motion a monitoring system for the new framework that aims to check unwarranted telemarketing calls and messages. "...the Authority...hereby directs all access service providers to submit... compliance reports, with effect from month ending September 2019, on monthly basis, and within ten days from the end of each calendar month," telecom regulator Trai said in its latest directive.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has outlined the specific format in which the compliance reports need to be filled by the companies. The parametres include number of complaints received from customers, complaints pending resolution, complaints rejected on account of insufficient details, complaints found valid after investigation, among others.

Image: Reuters

Last year, the regulator moved to tighten the rules to curb pesky telemarketing calls and messages, asking telecom operators to leverage the blockchain technology to reduce such unwanted communications.

The overhaul of the unsolicited commercial communication (UCC) system aimed to ensure that telemarketing messages are sent only to those who have subscribed to them, and that too by authorised entities. Operators who fail to check pesky calls and SMS menace or do not adhere to the guidelines will face a stiff penalty.

The rules lay down stringent obligations for operators, including evolving Code of Practices, maintaining records, registering customers preferences, and mandate the adoption of blockchain or the Distributed Ledger Technology. Blockchain provides a decentralised database or digital ledger of transactions that everyone on the network can see.

