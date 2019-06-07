Friday, June 07, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

TRAI to go live with its network coverage map across India in a few weeks: RS Sharma

Sharma said the regulator continues to keep a close watch on the service quality being offered by the telecom operators.

Press Trust of IndiaJun 07, 2019 09:52:43 IST

TRAI hopes to go live, in a few weeks, with an all India coverage map on its site that will allow telecom subscribers to check the extent and strength of an operator’s network coverage at a chosen location, a top official has said.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had, last year, launched the beta version of the map on a limited scale — covering only two circles including Delhi, and has now roped in a new vendor to scale up its efforts. The previous contract was with the Centre for Development of Telematics.

TRAI to go live with its network coverage map across India in a few weeks: RS Sharma

R. S. Sharma, head of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), poses for a photograph at his office in New Delhi, March 16, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

“TRAI is preparing the coverage map of the country so as to identify the black holes or the areas which are not covered or partially covered. We have roped in a vendor who is doing the development, we are taking data from the service providers,” TRAI Chairman RS Sharma told PTI recently.

The project will be live in a few weeks’ time, Sharma added.

“The coverage map will plot on a map the (network) coverage of operators’ services, say 2G, 3G, 4G, VOLTE, with granularity...it will show in a graphical manner which are the areas and extent of coverage. It will also be helpful in a sense that it will say this is the weak area, the coverage is not there...or partially there,” he added.

Sharma said the regulator continues to keep a close watch on the service quality being offered by the telecom operators.

“We are always concerned about the quality of service and continue to monitor the quality of service closely. We have now increased the coverage of number of cities....there are over 100 cities which are now being covered by independent drive tests, we cover highways and rail routes,” he said.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Does Free = Safe? Will this move increase women's participation in the workforce? Firstpost Conversations Ep 6


Top Stories

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019


also see

NewsTracker

TRAI chief RS Sharma sees new govt pushing reforms in telecom, 5G roll-out

May 30, 2019
TRAI chief RS Sharma sees new govt pushing reforms in telecom, 5G roll-out
Future of Internet policy in India: Privacy, data protection, cybersecurity among critical aspects

Internet policy

Future of Internet policy in India: Privacy, data protection, cybersecurity among critical aspects

Jun 01, 2019

science

Jet fuel and diesel can now be made from plastic bags, water bottles & daily waste

Plastic

Jet fuel and diesel can now be made from plastic bags, water bottles & daily waste

Jun 07, 2019
World Food Safety Day 2019: Ending hunger, preventing disease, promoting sustainable agriculture are India's focus areas, says expert

Food Safety Day

World Food Safety Day 2019: Ending hunger, preventing disease, promoting sustainable agriculture are India's focus areas, says expert

Jun 07, 2019
Artificial intelligence that can understand meaning of a baby's different cries

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence that can understand meaning of a baby's different cries

Jun 06, 2019
Gut-brain connection confirmed in people with autism for the first time in study

Autism

Gut-brain connection confirmed in people with autism for the first time in study

Jun 06, 2019