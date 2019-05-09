Ameya Dalvi

Over the last few weeks, we have handpicked select Xiaomi and Samsung phones across various budgets that are worth investing in. Today it’s time to look at the best that Huawei has to offer in India. This article includes devices from Huawei as well as from its sub-brand, Honor.

Best Huawei flagship phones

Huawei P30 Pro

Let’s start with the latest and greatest from the company - Huawei P30 Pro (review). It’s predecessor, P20 Pro signaled the arrival of Huawei in the big league of camera phones. The company’s new flagship raises the bar even further in the photography department. The combination of a 40 MP primary camera with OIS, 20 MP 16 mm ultra-wide camera and an 8 MP sensor with a telephoto lens, OIS and 5X optical zoom has you covered in almost every scenario. The results are top notch in different lighting conditions and often outdo the Pixel 3 XL(review) and the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (review).

The phone is not just about cameras. It is powered by the latest Kirin 980 SoC that proves to be faster than a Snapdragon 845 in almost every benchmark. The Mali-G76 MP10 GPU is a solid performer in gaming too. Did I mention it comes with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage? It has a 6.47-inch HDR10 compliant Full HD+ OLED display. Though it doesn’t have a QHD+ display like the one on Mate 20 Pro, the display looks as sharp to the naked eye. The lower resolution screen has its own advantages as it reduces the load on the processor and effectively on the battery, and as a result, the battery life of the phone is excellent. All and all, Huawei P30 Pro is a solid flagship device. I can go on and on about it but it would be better if you read its detailed review instead.

Huawei P30 Pro price in India: Rs 71,990 for 6 GB RAM/128 GB storage

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei’s next best is no slouch either. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro builds on the goodness of the P20 Pro and takes the performance a few notches higher in almost every department. The Mate 20 Pro offers great all-round hardware in this segment. Starting with its sharp 6.4-inch AMOLED display packed with 3120x1440 pixels and HDR10 compliance to the latest HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC that powers it. It is accompanied by 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage and runs Android Pie.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro (review) too incorporates a potent triple camera system at the rear. A combination of 40 MP wide-angle lens + 20 MP ultra-wide angle lens + 8 MP telephoto lens not only helps you capture excellent shots in varied lighting conditions but also provides you with 5X optical zoom and the ability to take crisp macro shots from as close as an inch away from the subject. The night photography is excellent too on the Mate 20 Pro. A special mention for the 4,200 mAh battery that keeps the phone running for over a day comfortably, but more importantly, for the ability to charge it fully in just over an hour. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is priced at Rs 64,990 in India which is pretty good for all the goodness it packs.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro price in India: Rs 64,990 for 6 GB RAM/128 GB storage

Best Honor Phone under Rs 40,000

Honor View 20

Time to move on to a more practical budget without losing out on much of performance or features. That’s where the Honor View 20 fits in seamlessly. It has an eye-catching design with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ notch-less display and an in-display front camera. Yes, you read that right. At the back, you get the Aurora Nanotexture finish that displays multicoloured V-shaped lines running from the top to the bottom when you hold the phone at an angle. The optical illusion is pretty neat to say the least. The Honor View 20 is also powered by Huawei’s flagship Kirin 980 chip and comes bundled with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

The 48 MP camera at the back does a good job in different lighting conditions and the output, though not in the same league as the above two phones, is at par with that of OnePlus 6T’s. Just like its more expensive Huawei cousins, it uses pixel binning, which combines data from four pixels into one to capture more details. A 4,000 mAh battery keeps it powered comfortably over a day of moderate usage. If you are looking for a OnePlus 6T (review) alternative with comparable performance and better design, this is the phone for you.

Honor View 20 price in India: Rs 37,999 for 6 GB RAM/128 GB storage

Best Honor Phones under Rs 20,000

Honor Play

Honor Play (review) is like the Poco F1 of the company. It is powered by their previous flagship Kirin 970 SoC (their flagship chip at launch) and attractively priced. The price has dropped further now making it an even better deal. Unlike Poco F1 (review), the Honor Play has a metal (Aluminium) body and elegant design. It has a 6.3-inch Full HD+ notched display, 3,750 mAh battery and ran Android Oreo 8.1 with EMUI 8.2 on top out of the box. The Android Pie update for the same is now out.

Photography is handled by 16 MP + 2 MP dual rear cameras, while there’s a 16 MP sensor at the front for selfies. It comes with 4 GB RAM and 6 GB RAM options with 64 GB internal storage that can be expanded further with a microSD card. The Kirin 970 chip along with Huawei’s GPU Turbo technology provides enough processing muscle in gaming and other resource-intensive tasks. The price of the phone has just dropped to Rs 15,999 on Amazon for the 6 GB RAM variant and wouldn’t be a bad idea for mobile gamers on a budget to grab one before the price goes up again.

Honor Play price in India: Rs 15,999 6 GB RAM/64 GB storage

Honor 8X

If you are not much into high-end gaming and looking for a smarter looking phone with a glass body and a bigger display, Honor 8X (review) would be a good choice. This smartphone has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ notched display that is great for media consumption as well as productivity apps. Honor 8X is powered by Huawei’s mid-range chipset, Kirin 710 whose performance is comparable to that of a Snapdragon 660. You also get a 3,750 mAh battery to back you up for a full day.

Again, there are 4 GB and 6 GB RAM variants with 64 GB internal storage that can be expanded to 400 GB with a microSD card. The 20 MP + 2 MP AI-powered dual rear cameras deliver quality shots in well-lit conditions, but do not expect miracles in low light. The overall camera performance is better than that of the Honor Play. The phone runs Android Oreo 8.1 with EMUI 8.2 layer on top. The Android Pie update for the Honor 8X has started rolling out too.

Honor 8X price in India: Rs 14,999 6 GB RAM/64 GB storage

Best Honor Phone under Rs 10,000

Honor 9N

Last but by no means the least, a stylish phone that offers excellent value for money in the sub-10k budget - Honor 9N (review). It was the first phone in India with a notched display to breach the 12k price barrier. Seems like a long time ago. It is by far one of the best looking phones under Rs 10,000 and can easily be mistaken for an Honor 10 that sells at thrice its price. This phone sports 2.5D glass at the front as well as at the back with a mirror-like finish. It has a compact 5.84-inch notched display with 19:9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. That results in a high pixel density of 432 PPI which translates into sharp picture quality.

So if you don’t like big phones, this is a great option. The phone is powered by Huawei’s Kirin 659 octa-core SoC and a 3,000 mAh battery that lasts for a working day. You now get the 4 GB RAM/64 GB storage variant in this budget. That translates into great value for money. There's a 13 MP + 2 MP dual camera combination at the back that's par for the course in this segment, and a 16 MP front camera that will get the selfie enthusiasts excited. It runs Android Oreo with EMUI 8.0 layer on top. Android Pie update is expected soon. If you want to make a style statement in this budget, the Honor 9N is a great option.

Honor 9N price in India: Rs 9,499 for 4 GB RAM/64 GB storage

