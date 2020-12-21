Monday, December 21, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Today's Google Doodle celebrates 'The Great Conjunction' of Jupiter and Saturn and 'Winter 2020'

Google says that the simultaneous sighting of the two planets has not been seen for almost 800 years.


tech2 News StaffDec 21, 2020 09:46:51 IST

In collaboration with NASA, today's animated Google Doodle celebrates "The Great Conjunction". In simple words, today marks the first day of winter in the Northern Hemisphere and the rare double planet sighting of Jupiter and Saturn. According to Google, these two are the biggest planets of all that can be viewed in the sky from "anywhere around the globe".  Today (21 December) also marks the longest night of the year.

Todays Google Doodle celebrates The Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn and Winter 2020

Today's Google Doodle

Google says that the simultaneous sighting of the two planets has not been seen for almost 800 years. The company further explained that today, Jupiter and Saturn will cross within 0.1 degrees of each other. The two planets will remain almost 450 million miles apart. According to a previous report, the conjunction in 2020 won’t be matched again until the Jupiter-Saturn conjunction of 15 March 2080.

To see this rare sighting tonight, all you need to do is get a spot in a park or field. After an hour of sunset, grab your binoculars if you want, and you will be able to see a bright, easily visible star in the southwestern sky which will be Jupiter. According to Google, "Saturn will be slightly fainter and will appear slightly above and to the left of Jupiter until December 21, when Jupiter will overtake it and they will reverse positions in the sky."

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google Doodle

Nobel Laureate Sir W Arthur Lewis celebrated in today's Google doodle

Dec 10, 2020
Nobel Laureate Sir W Arthur Lewis celebrated in today's Google doodle
Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Astronomy

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Dec 21, 2020
Scientists discover superhighway network which can be used to travel through the Solar System

celestial highway

Scientists discover superhighway network which can be used to travel through the Solar System

Dec 16, 2020
Alligator, rumoured to be Adolf Hitler’s pet, being preserved for posterity

DidYouKnow

Alligator, rumoured to be Adolf Hitler’s pet, being preserved for posterity

Dec 14, 2020
NASA introduces 18 astronauts who will train for the 2024 Artemis moon mission

artemis mission

NASA introduces 18 astronauts who will train for the 2024 Artemis moon mission

Dec 11, 2020
NASA-ESA Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite sends back first sea level measurements

SENTINEL-6

NASA-ESA Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite sends back first sea level measurements

Dec 11, 2020

science

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Astronomy

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Dec 21, 2020
Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Caspian Seals

Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Dec 15, 2020
Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Covid-19 Testing

Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Dec 15, 2020
Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Agritech

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Dec 10, 2020