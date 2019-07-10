tech2 News Staff

Tinder today announced its official plans to release a Lite version of its app for emerging markets, starting with southeast Asia.

Tinder Lite is part of its parent company — Match Group's growth strategy in the region with the focus being able to increase the app's performance and accessibility in emerging areas where data access is limited and mobile app use is more expensive for users.

From what has been revealed about the Lite version of the app, Tinder Lite will drastically improve the time required to download the app while offering an experience similar to the regular Tinder app. This includes the ability to "Like" or "Nope" profiles, match, and chat with new people who are mutually interested in connecting.

However, users won't have the option to upgrade to a Tinder Plus or Gold subscription within the app, at least not for the time being. But the company has mentioned that it plans to add the premium features over time.

Compared to the current app, Tinder Lite will also run faster, consume less battery on devices and reduce network usage by a claimed 20 percent.

The app will be available through Google Play in Vietnam in the “coming weeks” and will subsequently come to other areas in Southeast Asia and later to South America. As is typically the case with the lighter versions of apps (Facebook and Spotify, for example), users can use the same account across both the main Tinder app and Tinder Lite.

But is Tinder Lite coming to India anytime soon? The company hasn't explicitly mentioned anything yet.

