Tinder is preparing to be launch a 'Lite' version of its app in emerging markets

The company didn’t share an exact launch date for Tinder Lite, but did say it's "coming soon."

tech2 News StaffMay 12, 2019 16:02:32 IST

Lite apps have been around for a while now on Android. We've seen Facebook Lite, Twitter Lite, Instagram Lite, and even Uber Lite.

Tinder is now preparing to launch a version of its popular dating app aimed at garnering more users in emerging markets. The lightweight app, which will be called Tinder Lite, as the name suggests, will be smaller in size while offering not as many features as the main app.

The smaller app size is a defining characteristic of most "Lite" apps, which are specifically focused on addressing the unique needs of users in areas where data usage, bandwidth and storage space is a concern.

Tinder is preparing to be launch a Lite version of its app in emerging markets

Tinder is planning to launch a lightweight version of its app soon. Image: Reuters

As per a report by Engadget, Mandy Ginsberg, CEO of Tinder's parent company Match Group, divulged plans for the Tinder Lite app which would be smaller and better-suited to areas where cellular data "comes at a premium".

Even though Ginsberg made no mention of features or a release date other than "soon", she pointed to the Southeast Asian region as high priority where there's an influx of young people into packed cities.

India definitely seems to be part of Tinder's target market.

Tinder doesn't share the size of its total user base, but the popular online dating platform's parent company, Match Group mentioned that the app has close to 4.7 million paid subscribers as of Q1 2019, up by 1.3 million from the same time last year.

