Tuesday, December 04, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Tim Cook says white supremacists and conspiracy theorists have no place on Apple platforms

"We only have one message for those who seek to push hate, division, or violence: You have no place on our platforms," Cook said.

tech2 News Staff Dec 04, 2018 12:57 PM IST

Apple CEO Tim Cook has said in no uncertain terms that white supremacists, as well as 'dangerous conspiracy theorists', will not be tolerated on any Apple platform.

Cook, who received the 'Courage Against Hate' award from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), in his acceptance speech stressed on Apple's commitment to prevent any kind of hate speech from existing and spreading on its platforms.

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook speaks during a event for students to learn to write computer code at the Apple store in the Manhattan borough of New York December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri - RTX1XZDA

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook speaks during a event for students to learn to write computer code at the Apple store in the Manhattan borough of New York December 9, 2015. Image: Reuters

"We only have one message for those who seek to push hate, division, or violence: You have no place on our platforms. You have no home here. From the earliest days of iTunes to Apple Music today, we have always prohibited music with a history of white supremacy. Why? Because it’s the right thing to do. And as we showed this year, we won’t give a platform to violent conspiracy theorists. Why? Because it’s the right things to do,” said Cook.

Earlier this year, Apple had banned conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' Infowars app from the App Store. According to ADL's CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, Jones' removal from the Apple platform was a key moment in fighting against hateful content. According to Greenblatt, Apple's decision to remove Infowars also prompted the ban of the app and accounts on other platforms such as Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

Cook said that he was aware that Apple was a technology company, but the devices coming out from Cupertino were thought of by humans, made by humans for humans. He said he worried less about computers who thought like humans but was more concerned about humans who thought like computers.

"We believe the future should belong to those who view technology as a way to build a more inclusive and hopeful world," said Cook.

tags



A(f)fair Warning | Ankita Shah


Top Stories

latest videos

Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India

Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India
How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?

How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

also see

Apple

Apple headed to US court this week over an App Store battle for monopoly abuse

Nov 25, 2018

Apple

Apple releases animated short film as its ad for 2018's holiday season

Nov 21, 2018

Apple

US top court hears Apple antitrust dispute case for App Store monopoly abuse

Nov 26, 2018

App Store

Apple removes over 700 apps from its China App Store for flouting regulations

Nov 30, 2018

Tumblr

Tumblr was removed from App Store after it was found serving child pornography

Nov 20, 2018

Facebook woes

Mark Zuckerberg's tough management style has alienated top Facebook execs: Report

Nov 19, 2018

science

AI in Research

AI tool plows through past discoveries to aid cancer researchers find info quicker

Dec 04, 2018

OSIRIS-Rex

NASA's OSIRIS-REx lands on Bennu in agency's first asteroid sample-return mission

Dec 04, 2018

Satellite Launch

SpaceX rideshare successfully launches 64 satellites on twice-reused Falcon 9 rocket

Dec 04, 2018

Black Hole

Black holes are not donut shaped but dynamic fountains of gaseous matter: Study

Dec 03, 2018