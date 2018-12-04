tech2 News Staff

Apple CEO Tim Cook has said in no uncertain terms that white supremacists, as well as 'dangerous conspiracy theorists', will not be tolerated on any Apple platform.

Cook, who received the 'Courage Against Hate' award from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), in his acceptance speech stressed on Apple's commitment to prevent any kind of hate speech from existing and spreading on its platforms.

"We only have one message for those who seek to push hate, division, or violence: You have no place on our platforms. You have no home here. From the earliest days of iTunes to Apple Music today, we have always prohibited music with a history of white supremacy. Why? Because it’s the right thing to do. And as we showed this year, we won’t give a platform to violent conspiracy theorists. Why? Because it’s the right things to do,” said Cook.

Earlier this year, Apple had banned conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' Infowars app from the App Store. According to ADL's CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, Jones' removal from the Apple platform was a key moment in fighting against hateful content. According to Greenblatt, Apple's decision to remove Infowars also prompted the ban of the app and accounts on other platforms such as Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

.@Tim_Cook embodies ADL's mission of fighting hate, and securing justice and fair treatment to all. His words inspire us to keep up the good fight. #NeverIsNow pic.twitter.com/DisY4Tmffy — ADL (@ADL_National) December 3, 2018

Cook said that he was aware that Apple was a technology company, but the devices coming out from Cupertino were thought of by humans, made by humans for humans. He said he worried less about computers who thought like humans but was more concerned about humans who thought like computers.

"We believe the future should belong to those who view technology as a way to build a more inclusive and hopeful world," said Cook.