Saturday, September 08, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 08 September, 2018 12:37 IST

Apple bans Alex Jones' Infowars app from App Store for 'objectionable content'

This makes Apple the latest tech company or social media platform to take action against Jones.

Apple Inc said on Friday that it had banned from its App Store the Infowars app belonging to popular US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones after finding that it had violated the company’s rules against “objectionable content”.

The move makes Apple the latest tech company or social media platform to take action against Jones, a deeply controversial right-wing radio talk-show host who has suggested that the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax, among other sensational claims.

Apple said the guidelines Jones violated bar “defamatory, discriminatory, or mean-spirited content, including references or commentary about religion, race, sexual orientation, gender, national/ethnic origin, or other targeted groups, particularly if the app is likely to humiliate, intimidate, or place a targeted individual or group in harm’s way.”

Alex Jones from Infowars.com. Image: Reuters

Alex Jones from Infowars.com. Image: Reuters

Representatives for Jones could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters on Friday evening.

On Thursday, Twitter Inc permanently banned Jones and his website from its platform and Periscope, saying in a tweet that the accounts had violated its behavior policies.

In a video posted on the Infowars website on Thursday, Jones said in response: “I was taken down not because we lied but because we tell the truth and because we were popular.”

Last month, Twitter banned Jones and Infowars for seven days, citing tweets that it said violated the company’s rules against abusive behavior, which state that a user may not engage in targeted harassment of someone or incite other people to do so.

Apple said at the time that the Infowars app remained in its store because it had not been found to be in violation of any content policies, although it had removed access to some podcasts by Jones.

The podcasts differ from the Infowars app by allowing access to an extensive list of previous episodes, subjecting all of those past episodes to Apple’s content rules.

The Infowars app contains only rebroadcasts of the current day’s episodes, subjecting a much smaller set of content to the rules. Apple said it regularly monitors all apps for content violations.

Google parent Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc and Spotify Technology SA have also removed content produced by Jones.

tags


India ka fashion capital – Powered by Flipkart Fashion


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here
Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

also see

Alex Jones

Twitter has finally announced a permanent ban for Alex Jones, Infowars website

Sep 07, 2018

Jack Dorsey

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey overruled staff decision to ban Alex Jones: Report

Sep 04, 2018

Twitter

Twitter may use a tombstone picture to flag posts that violate company policy

Sep 04, 2018

Facebook

Facebook is intolerant of opposing political thought, alleges employee group

Aug 29, 2018

Donald Trump

Trump voices his angst against social media firms as 'silencing millions'

Aug 24, 2018

Apple

Apple to launch portal for law enforcement officers to submit requests for data

Sep 07, 2018

science

Obesity

We inherit bad fat from our fathers and good fat from mothers, study finds

Sep 08, 2018

On Mars

NASA’s Mars rover Curiosity takes dusty yet cool panorama after sampling study

Sep 08, 2018

ISRO's crew capsule and space suits star attractions at Bengaluru space expo

Sep 08, 2018

Polar Ice

A huge iceberg is now spinning on the move after breaking away from Antarctica

Sep 07, 2018