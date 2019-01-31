Thursday, January 31, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Tim Cook explains reasons behind slow iPhone sales in emerging markets like India

Apple's CEO Tim Cook blames weak macro-conditions and foreign exchange as key factors behind slow iPhone sales

Tech2 News Staff Jan 31, 2019 13:21:20 IST

Apple’ CEO Tim Cook announced the company’s earnings call for the first quarter yesterday with analysts but he somehow missed mentioning India anywhere in his call. This was odd as Cook has been speaking about Apple's performance in India in his earlier quarterly earning calls.

Apple notes foreign exchange as one of the key factors behind slow iPhone sales in India. Image: Reuters

Apple notes foreign exchange as one of the key factors behind slow iPhone sales in India. Image: Reuters

However, Cook did explain the factors behind the struggle in iPhone sales in emerging markets — which applies to India. The CEO pointed out that “weak macro-conditions” in certain emerging markets were more severe than what the company ‘foresaw’ in China. Foreign exchange is another key factor behind the slow iPhone sales, Cook said.

"The relative strength of the US dollar has made our products more expensive in many parts of the world. The foreign exchange issues amplified the differences in international markets, in particular, the emerging markets which tended to move much more significantly versus the dollar," Cook said.

Notably, as per the stats shared by Apple in its earnings call, iPhone sales revenue fell by 15 percent during the first quarter, although the active installed base of Apple devices hit a milestone of 1.4 billion in Q1 2019. While there is intense pressure on iPhone sales and numbers, Cook noted, “iPhone subsidies are becoming increasingly less common,”  according to an IANS report.

He further confessed that Apple’s battery replacement programme made it inexpensive and efficient to replace the battery for ‘millions of customers’ and hold onto their existing iPhones for a longer period.

Apparently, Apple’s issues in China are increasing the pressure on the company to find ‘way to grow’ in India. The Cupertino tech company has urged for tax relief and other incentives from the Indian government to begin assembling high-end iPhones and open its official stores in the country.

India is the world’s second largest smartphone market after China. But while tech companies such as Xiaomi and Samsung have managed to capture a good share in the Indian market, Apple is still facing an ‘uphill battle’ with a reported market share of just 2 percent. As per report, tariffs on imported smartphones and weakness of Indian currency against the US dollar have affected iPhone sales in the country.

Fresh reports suggest that Apple is considering the expansion of local production and include the latest iPhone models. As per a CNN Business report Foxconn is planning to start manufacturing iPhone X models at its plant in Tamil Nadu this year. The report points out that this move would likely allow the company to avoid the country’s import taxes on iPhone and ‘potentially’ reduce the expensive price point. Apple has reportedly begun reducing the price of the iPhone for third-party distributors in China and the company is expected to make a similar move in India.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...
Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive
Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)

Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)
Samsung's The Wall First Look: CES 2019

Samsung's The Wall First Look: CES 2019

also see

Apple

Apple will cut back on hiring after lower-than-expected iPhone sales: Report

Jan 17, 2019

Apple

Apple plans to lower some iPhone prices outside US to make up for drop in sales

Jan 30, 2019

Apple

Apple services business grows, Tim Cook says China trade tensions are easing

Jan 30, 2019

Apple Q1 2019 earnings call

Apple claims 1.4 billion active devices, but iPhone sales see 15% drop from last year

Jan 30, 2019

Apple

Apple dismisses more than 200 employees from its autonomous vehicle project: Report

Jan 25, 2019

iPhone SE

Apple has resumed selling iPhone SE on its US website from $249 for 32 GB variant

Jan 21, 2019

science

Astronomy

Pan-STARRS telescope, 'Universe in a Box' has enough data to fill 30,000 Wikipedias

Jan 31, 2019

Human Ancestry

Fresh clues to life and times of Denisovans, a little-known band of ancient humans

Jan 31, 2019

Environment

Monarch butterfly numbers soar since last year at migration grounds in Mexico

Jan 31, 2019

Gaming at Work

Playing video games as a team can boost productivity in the office, research finds

Jan 30, 2019