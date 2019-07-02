Tuesday, July 02, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Tim Cook calls report on tensions with Jony Ive 'absurd', says design team 'stronger than ever'

It is indeed a rare thing for Tim Cook to address reporters directly about internal Apple matters.

tech2 News StaffJul 02, 2019 11:48:37 IST

Former Apple design head Jony Ive, who is known for the iconic iPhone, iPod and iPad designs amongst other things, left the company last week to start a new company called LoveFrom.

While there was plenty of speculation surrounding this high profile departure, one particular Wall Street Journal report said that Ive had left the company due to personal differences with CEO Tim Cook. Now Tim Cook has hit back at these accusations and called them 'absurd'

Tim Cook calls report on tensions with Jony Ive absurd, says design team stronger than ever

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook speaks at the Apple WWDC. Image: Reuters

It is indeed a rare thing for Cook to address reporters directly about internal Apple matters.

WSJ had reported that Ive's departure was in the offing for some time and that he had been slowly drifting away from the company in recent years. The report also claimed that Ive's departure had left the Apple design team "rudderless and without leadership".

The email sent by Cook to NBC News reporter Dylan Byers, says that the WSJ report is "distorting relationships, decisions and events in the company" and that "at the base level the report demonstrated a lack of understanding about how the team works and how Apple works."

Cook went on to mention that Apple's design team "is phenomenally talented” and “stronger than ever" and that “projects they’re working on will blow you away."

What these projects are, will almost certainly remain a mystery for now but Cook's response could be to assure investors that Apple's design team is not in disarray as the WSJ report points it out to be.

tags
Loading...


Climate Change: Are We Nearing Tipping Point? | Firstpost Conversations Episode 6


Top Stories

latest videos

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI


also see

Jony Ive

From 1998's iMac, to iPhone, to Apple Park: Jony Ive designed everything for Apple

Jun 28, 2019
From 1998's iMac, to iPhone, to Apple Park: Jony Ive designed everything for Apple
Apple design chief Jony Ive to leave company to form his own design firm LoveFrom

Jony Ive

Apple design chief Jony Ive to leave company to form his own design firm LoveFrom

Jun 28, 2019
Apple iPadOS first public beta released: Multitasking, new home screen and more

iPadOS

Apple iPadOS first public beta released: Multitasking, new home screen and more

Jun 25, 2019
How to install the iOS 13 and iPad OS public beta on your iPhone and iPad

Apple

How to install the iOS 13 and iPad OS public beta on your iPhone and iPad

Jun 25, 2019
Apple might move production from China to Southeast Asia, India one of the favorites

Apple

Apple might move production from China to Southeast Asia, India one of the favorites

Jun 20, 2019
Apple’s future laptops and tablets could feature OLEDs to compensate Samsung

Apple

Apple’s future laptops and tablets could feature OLEDs to compensate Samsung

Jun 22, 2019

science

Chile, Argentina prepare for daytime darkness in spectacular solar eclipse on 2 July

Solar Eclipse

Chile, Argentina prepare for daytime darkness in spectacular solar eclipse on 2 July

Jul 02, 2019
Viagra for women: US FDA approves injectable drug meant to boost low sex-drive

Viagra for Women

Viagra for women: US FDA approves injectable drug meant to boost low sex-drive

Jul 02, 2019
Amateur Astronomy Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Amateur Astronomy Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Jul 01, 2019
First solar eclipse of 2019 will plunge South America into 10,000 km of darkness

solar eclipse

First solar eclipse of 2019 will plunge South America into 10,000 km of darkness

Jul 01, 2019