On the occasion of World Youth Skills Day 2019, TikTok has announced its partnership with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to spread awareness regarding government-driven skill development programs and vocational training opportunities in India among youngsters.

According to Gaurav Kapoor, Senior Head, Comm. & Advocacy and Industry Partnership & CSR, National Skill Development Corporation, this collaboration aims to educate the youth about the various opportunities in the space of vocational training in our country. He said, "We believe that by harnessing the potential of short-videos, we will be able to motivate youth to join the Skill India mission.”

As per Nitin Saluja, Director, Public Policy, TikTok, their platform has more than 200 million users and this partnership will help in empowering India's creative economy and give a global platform to people showcase their talent and skills across categories. According to him, this collaboration will help NSDC bridge the existing gap of skills supply by educating our users about their initiatives.

We are proud to partner with @NSDCINDIA to celebrate World Youth Skills Day with #Skills4All. Skilled youth of today, leaders of tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/qez2unaI1j — TikTok India (@TikTok_IN) July 15, 2019

In this partnership, NSDC will promote skill development by catalysing the creation of large, quality and for-profit vocational institutions. The organization aims to provide youngsters with Scale, Speed, and High Standards to achieve the vision of "Skilled India".

