Tiktok's parent company ByteDance is reportedly planning to set up its international data center in India. According to Business Standard, the company will apparently set up its data center in the coming 6 to 18 months in the country. This will be the first time ever that a social media company has its data center locally in India.

"India is one of our strongest markets and we are happy to be part of the mainframe of Digital India in 15 languages. Since the launch of our platforms in India, we have stored the data of our Indian users at industry-leading third-party data centers in the US and Singapore...We now believe the time has come to take the next big leap," TikTok told the publication.

Although, the company is already taking new steps to make a strong foothold in the country, there are several issues that they need to take care of. There are a lot of questions related to safety and user privacy that have come up and the company needs to answer them today to clear the air with the Indian government.

In a three-page document seen by Reuters, the IT ministry asked 24 questions related to TikTok’s user safety, data storage, and legal compliance. The ministry has also asked for details of measures taken to prevent obscene content on TikTok.

“What measures have been taken to create awareness among children and parents to ensure the safe use of the platform and to avoid any addictiveness of the application?” read one of the questions.

TikTok ended up in trouble in April this year when it was accused of giving out inappropriate and sexualized content where they also cater to users who are as young as 12 years.

