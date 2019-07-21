Sunday, July 21, 2019Back to
TikTok reportedly in the process of implementing an Instagram-style feed

India’s IT ministry has asked TikTok to explain how it collects user data and creates awareness for safe use.

tech2 News StaffJul 21, 2019 13:20:49 IST

The extremely popular video-sharing app TikTok is making some changes to its UI to keep its already ever-expanding user base in a state of constant growth. As per reports, TikTok could be implementing a new feature inspired by Facebook-owned Instagram.

TikTok reportedly in the process of implementing an Instagram-style feed

The TikTok application is seen on a screen in this picture illustration. Reuters

As per a tweet by security expert Jane Manchun Wong, this new feature happens to include a grid-like UI, an account switch option and a discover page apart from some other UI changes.

"We're always experimenting with new ways to improve the app experience for our community," the spokesperson was quoted as saying by the TechCrunch on 20 July. However, the company denied giving further details on this implementation.

More recently India’s IT ministry has asked TikTok to explain how it collects user data and creates awareness for safe use of its platform.

In a three-page document seen by Reuters, the IT ministry asked 24 questions related to TikTok’s user safety, data storage and legal compliance. The ministry has also asked for details of measures taken to prevent obscene content on TikTok.

A spokesman for TikTok and Helo issued a statement saying that India was one of their strongest markets, in which the company plans to invest $1 billion over the next three years.

With inputs from Reuters

