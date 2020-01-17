Friday, January 17, 2020Back to
TikTok is reportedly testing new search page with topics like comedy, animals, more

The new search page looks neater with a row-wise verticle division for each category.


tech2 News StaffJan 17, 2020 10:14:22 IST

TikTok is reportedly working on a new feature for the app, which adds a search page with different categories of topics.

This was first spotted by social media analyst Matt Navarra, who shared a screenshot of the new page in testing. Per Navarra's screenshot, TikTok is testing a redesigned page under the Explore section, which will show a search bar on top and a list of topics underneath, which categorises content in different sections like Comedy, Dance, Animals, Gaming and others. The new page looks neater with a row-wise verticle division for each category.

TikTok is reportedly testing new search page with topics like comedy, animals, more

TikTok was at one point the third-most downloaded app on the Play Store.

Next to the search bar there is also a scan icon, which may be uses to scan and add new people.

TikTok has been rapidly growing in terms of downloads and revenue in the last one year. According to a recent report by Sensor Tower, TikTok was the world's second-most downloaded app in 2019.

Statistics shared by Sensor Tower reveal that TikTok downloads reached an all-time high in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2019, with nearly 220 million installs, which represented a 24 percent increase over Q3 2019. Of the total, India was reportedly responsible for nearly 45 percent of TikTok's first-time downloads in 2019.

In the quarter, TikTok's revenue reportedly grew by a massive 540 percent year-on-year.

