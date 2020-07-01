Wednesday, July 01, 2020Back to
TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer addresses India employees, says it complies with 'all data privacy and security requirements under Indian law'

TikTok is among the 59 Chinese apps that were banned by the Indian government on Monday.


tech2 News StaffJul 01, 2020 17:04:10 IST

A day after TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps were banned in India, TikTok released a statement saying that it is in the process of complying with the government’s order of banning the app and asserted that it has not shared information of Indian users with any foreign government, including that of China.

On Wednesday, TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer posted on the company website addressing the Indian employees.



In April this year, TikTok became the most downloaded social media app in India. Image: Reuters

"TikTok continues to and places the highest importance on user privacy and integrity," says Mayer.

(Also read: TikTok is a data collection service masquerading as a social network, claims researcher)

The company CEO also wrote in the blog that till the interim order is in effect, the company will continue to support the TikTok creator community in India. The company's creator managers are also reaching out to "top creators" to reassure them of the company's efforts.

TikTok had over 200 million users in India before it was banned and removed from App Store and Play Store this week.

Mayer concludes saying that the company will do 'everything in power' for the workforce of 2,000 people to "restore the positive experiences and opportunities".

On Tuesday, TikTok became the first app to be kicked out of Google Play Store and App Store after the ban of the 59 Chinese apps was announced.

As of now, some users who already have the app installed on the phone are able to use the app just like usual. However, new users will not be able to download the app from the Android and iOS app stores.

(Also read: Boycotting Chinese products: Brands like Xiaomi, Oppo unaffected but may severely hurt employment in India)

