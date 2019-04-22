tech2 News Staff

On 18 April 2018, per Madras High Court's order, Google and Apple pulled down TikTok app from the Play Store and App Store respectively. This means while existing users are able to use the app fresh downloads of the app have been blocked. Ever since the app has been unavailable for new users.

In the 22 April hearing on the TikTok ban, Supreme Court directed the Madras High Court to decide on interim order on 24 April. The court has said that if the High Court fails to decide on the interim relief by then, the order will stand vacated — effectively meaning that the ban will be lifted.

Meanwhile, with the court and people mulling the impact of the content on the platform, a recent #BrightEye challenge has now taken over TikTok, and this trend drops some serious hints in the case.

As part of this challenge, users are instructed to grab “jelly, hand sanitiser, bleach and shaving cream,” and put it in a plastic Ziploc bag and then hold that bag against their eyes for at least a minute, reported Newsweek.

This trend was apparently started of by user Greg Lammers, claimed that holding the bag of bleach can change the colour of the eye you hold it against. Many users, most of them children, are now trying this out.

But it's all fake. Holding a bag of bleach near your eye will not lighten its colour. Please do not fall for this challenge as it could be potentially dangerous.

This TikTok of this girl holding bleach to her eye (saying it changes your eye color) has 500k+ likes... this process causes permanent eye damage. If I didn’t know any better I would say this is a coordinated attack against children. @smartereveryday ? pic.twitter.com/piq61z39Hv — cowbelly (@CowbellyTV) April 21, 2019

Lammer also confessed to Newsweek that he used his editing skills in the post that triggered the #BrightEye Challenge.

But, you need to be a doctor to know that putting a chlorine-based chemical like bleach near your eye can potentially lead to permanent skin and eye damage. And in case of bleach entering the eye, it could lead to loss of sight as well.

