Monday, April 22, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

TikTok ban: Dangerous and fake #BrightEye challenge going viral on platform

Young children on TikTok are participating in a dangerous challenge where they hold a bag of bleach against their eye.

tech2 News StaffApr 22, 2019 15:33:08 IST

On 18 April 2018, per Madras High Court's order, Google and Apple pulled down TikTok app from the Play Store and App Store respectively. This means while existing users are able to use the app fresh downloads of the app have been blocked. Ever since the app has been unavailable for new users.

In the 22 April hearing on the TikTok ban, Supreme Court directed the Madras High Court to decide on interim order on 24 April. The court has said that if the High Court fails to decide on the interim relief by then, the order will stand vacated — effectively meaning that the ban will be lifted.

Meanwhile, with the court and people mulling the impact of the content on the platform, a recent #BrightEye challenge has now taken over TikTok, and this trend drops some serious hints in the case.

As part of this challenge, users are instructed to grab “jelly, hand sanitiser, bleach and shaving cream,” and put it in a plastic Ziploc bag and then hold that bag against their eyes for at least a minute, reported Newsweek.

TikTok ban: Dangerous and fake #BrightEye challenge going viral on platform

Image: Twitter/TikTok

This trend was apparently started of by user Greg Lammers, claimed that holding the bag of bleach can change the colour of the eye you hold it against. Many users, most of them children, are now trying this out.

But it's all fake. Holding a bag of bleach near your eye will not lighten its colour. Please do not fall for this challenge as it could be potentially dangerous.

Lammer also confessed to Newsweek that he used his editing skills in the post that triggered the #BrightEye Challenge.

But, you need to be a doctor to know that putting a chlorine-based chemical like bleach near your eye can potentially lead to permanent skin and eye damage. And in case of bleach entering the eye, it could lead to loss of sight as well.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review


also see

TikTok

TikTok's parent company ByteDance plans to invest $1 bn in India over next 3 years

Apr 22, 2019
TikTok's parent company ByteDance plans to invest $1 bn in India over next 3 years
TikTok Ban in India: A timeline of events that led to the app's ban in the country

TikTok

TikTok Ban in India: A timeline of events that led to the app's ban in the country

Apr 22, 2019
TikTok ban in India: Blocking social media apps may affect Digital India, says IAMAI

TikTok

TikTok ban in India: Blocking social media apps may affect Digital India, says IAMAI

Apr 22, 2019
TikTok adds 88.6 million new Indian users to the app in Q1 2019: Report

TikTok

TikTok adds 88.6 million new Indian users to the app in Q1 2019: Report

Apr 13, 2019
TikTok Ban in India: Uncertain future for app looms; rise in content regulation could impact many others

TikTok

TikTok Ban in India: Uncertain future for app looms; rise in content regulation could impact many others

Apr 17, 2019
TikTok ban in India: SC directs Madras HC to pass interim order by 24 April, ban to be lifted otherwise

TikTok

TikTok ban in India: SC directs Madras HC to pass interim order by 24 April, ban to be lifted otherwise

Apr 22, 2019

science

Earth Day 2019: Migrations remind us we are one among a million other species looking to survive, sing and love

Earth day 2019

Earth Day 2019: Migrations remind us we are one among a million other species looking to survive, sing and love

Apr 22, 2019
Earth Day 2019: To solve the climate change crisis, we need a Global Deal for Nature

Earth Day 2019

Earth Day 2019: To solve the climate change crisis, we need a Global Deal for Nature

Apr 22, 2019
Earth Day 2019 LIVE Updates: Here's how the world is celebrating 49th edition of International Earth Day on 22 April

Earth Day 2019

Earth Day 2019 LIVE Updates: Here's how the world is celebrating 49th edition of International Earth Day on 22 April

Apr 22, 2019
Fossil hunter trying to sell baby T-Rex skeleton on eBay, paleontologists are pissed off

Fossils

Fossil hunter trying to sell baby T-Rex skeleton on eBay, paleontologists are pissed off

Apr 19, 2019