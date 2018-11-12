The OnePlus 6T was launched last month in two colours — Midnight Black and Mirror Black. Just a few days later OnePlus launched a Thunder Purple variant of the phone in China and the company has now hinted that the variant will soon be brought to India.

OnePlus India took to its official Twitter handle to tease that the new variant will be going on sale soon, though we don't have a date yet. OnePlus does have a tie-up with Amazon as their exclusive online retailer so we should see more promotional content on the e-commerce site soon.

In China, the Thunder Purple variant of the OnePlus 6T was made available in a single configuration with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage. The same will likely be the case for the Indian market as well. As far as pricing is concerned, OnePlus does not usually charge an additional fee for its newer colour variants so we do expect the price to be Rs 41,999.

The 6T features a redesigned notch which looks like a teardrop. As the notch is smaller it gives a little more room to the display which comes up to 6.4-inches instead of the 6.28-inch seen on the OnePlus 6. The 6T also has an in-display fingerprint scanner now instead of a physical fingerprint scanner on the back.

The display is AMOLED with a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels. The phone also comes packed with a 3,700 mAh which happens to be 400 mAh larger than the OnePlus 6. The phone also gets the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with an Adreno 630 GPU.

As far as optics go, the 6T sports a rear camera setup identical to that of its predecessor. This means, a 16 MP f/1.7 primary camera with OIS and a secondary rear camera which is a 20 MP f/1.7 unit that uses pixel-binning technology to improve the quality of low-light images. But the front camera does get an update as the 6T comes with 20 MP front-facing camera with a f/1.7 aperture instead of the 16 MP f/2.0 sensor on the OnePlus 6.

