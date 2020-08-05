FP Trending

Thomson is going to introduce a 75-inch variant of the OATH PRO Android television series, tested and developed in India, on 6 August. The TV has been priced at Rs 99,999.

The announcement was made by Super Plastronics Private Limited (SPPL) Director and CEO Avneet Singh Marwah on his Twitter page. SPPL is the manufacturing plant of Thomson TVs in Noida.

The new television will be powered by Dolby Vision and have 4K resolution. It will run on Android 9.0 and will have more than 5,000 smart TV applications and games. The Google Assistant-supported device can be bought only from e-commerce platform Flipkart.

Thomson has also announced the launch of new ranges of its Android-certified smart TVs Path 9A and Path 9R.

The Path 9A series has four different variants – the 32-inch HD priced at Rs 10,999, a 32-inch Bezel-less at Rs 11,499, a 40-inch FHD at Rs 16,499, and the 43-inch FDH at Rs 19,999. These television models will also be launched on 6 August on Flipkart.

Thomson India also tweeted about the launch of Made in India Thomson 9A/9R Android TV starting at Rs 10,999.

Thomson has recently launched its range of premium TVs in India under the Oath Pro series in 43-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes. The series first became available in a Flipkart-exclusive sale on 5 July.

The 43-inch TV will be sold at a starting price of Rs 24,999, while the 55-inch and 65-inch variants will be available for Rs 32,999 and Rs 53,999 respectively.

Thomson claims that the TVs will have features like MEMC (motion estimation, motion compensation), Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Vision, HDR10, Bluetooth 5.0, and support for all streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime.

It is assisted by Google Assistant and a voice-controlled remote with the latest Bluetooth technology. The remote for the TVs will also come with shortcut keys for Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and Play Store.

