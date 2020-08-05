Wednesday, August 05, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Thomson to launch 'Make in India' 75-inch Oath Pro Android TV on 6 August, priced at Rs 99,999

Thomson also announced the launch of its Made in India Path 9A/9R Android TVs starting at Rs 10,999.


FP TrendingAug 05, 2020 14:46:26 IST

Thomson is going to introduce a 75-inch variant of the OATH PRO Android television series, tested and developed in India, on 6 August. The TV has been priced at Rs 99,999.

The announcement was made by Super Plastronics Private Limited (SPPL) Director and CEO Avneet Singh Marwah on his Twitter page. SPPL is the manufacturing plant of Thomson TVs in Noida.

The new television will be powered by Dolby Vision and have 4K resolution. It will run on Android 9.0 and will have more than 5,000 smart TV applications and games. The Google Assistant-supported device can be bought only from e-commerce platform Flipkart.

Thomson to launch Make in India 75-inch Oath Pro Android TV on 6 August, priced at Rs 99,999

Thomson has also announced the launch of new ranges of its Android-certified smart TVs Path 9A and Path 9R.

The Path 9A series has four different variants – the 32-inch HD priced at Rs 10,999, a 32-inch Bezel-less at Rs 11,499, a 40-inch FHD at Rs 16,499, and the 43-inch FDH at Rs 19,999. These television models will also be launched on 6 August on Flipkart.

Thomson India also tweeted about the launch of Made in India Thomson 9A/9R Android TV starting at Rs 10,999.

Thomson has recently launched its range of premium TVs in India under the Oath Pro series in 43-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes. The series first became available in a Flipkart-exclusive sale on 5 July.

The 43-inch TV will be sold at a starting price of Rs 24,999, while the 55-inch and 65-inch variants will be available for Rs 32,999 and Rs 53,999 respectively.

Thomson claims that the TVs will have features like MEMC (motion estimation, motion compensation), Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Vision, HDR10, Bluetooth 5.0, and support for all streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime.

It is assisted by Google Assistant and a voice-controlled remote with the latest Bluetooth technology. The remote for the TVs will also come with shortcut keys for Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and Play Store.

Also read: Thomson launches new range of 4K Android Smart TVs in India starting Rs 24,999

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Nokia smart TV

Nokia 65-inch 4K LED Smart Android TV launched in India at Rs 64,999

Aug 03, 2020
Nokia 65-inch 4K LED Smart Android TV launched in India at Rs 64,999
From Vu to Thomson: Best 55-inch smart TVs under Rs 40,000 in India from non-Chinese brands

Smart TVs

From Vu to Thomson: Best 55-inch smart TVs under Rs 40,000 in India from non-Chinese brands

Jul 28, 2020

science

Sperm has fooled scientists for centuries: they don't 'swim', they move with as its tail 'spins'

Biological symmetry

Sperm has fooled scientists for centuries: they don't 'swim', they move with as its tail 'spins'

Aug 04, 2020
Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Bacteria

Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Jul 29, 2020
Single enzyme in bacteria that causes body odour in humans tracked down in new study

Body Odour

Single enzyme in bacteria that causes body odour in humans tracked down in new study

Jul 29, 2020
Miniature pandemics in social insects give scientists clues to how nature controls disease

Disease Control

Miniature pandemics in social insects give scientists clues to how nature controls disease

Jul 28, 2020