tech2 News Staff

Thomson has launched its range of premium TVs in India under the Oath Pro series in 43 inches, 55 inches and 65 inches screen sizes, with prices starting from Rs 24,999. The series will be available from 5 July 2020 exclusively on Flipkart. The 55-inch and 65-inch variants will be available for Rs 32,999 and Rs 53,999 respectively.

The company claims that the TVs will have features like MEMC (motion estimation, motion compensation), Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Vision, HDR10, Bluetooth 5.0, and support for all streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime etc. It is assisted by Google Assistant and a voice-controlled remote with the latest Bluetooth technology. The remote for the TVs will also come with shortcut keys for Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and Play Store.

Oath Pro TVs use Official Android 9.0 as their operating software and boast of an IPS panel with 4K display resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels). The TVs also comes with a multiple screencasting option and an in-built HDR 10 technology. The Android smart TVs are powered by a Mediatek Quad Processor and come with 30 Watt edge free bottom-firing speakers that provide Dolby audio.

Thomson had recently announced its entry into the home appliances segment in the Indian market with Washing Machines, and going forward, they plan to increase the portfolio by adding a new product category every year.