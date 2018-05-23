Apple and Tesla are the biggies of the tech world, and Russian luxury brand called Caviar understands that best.

The company, which is famous for its ostentatious and over the top embellishments of famous smart products, has now brought together the iPhone X and Tesla for one of its product. And whatever you are guessing right now is probably wrong.

Caviar’s new product is called the iPhone X Tesla, and no, Elon Musk’s company isn’t exactly a part of this amalgamation.

The coup de grâce of this product is a functioning solar panel on its rear for an always-on charging. It is basically like a permanently attached case, which has a solar shell, made with anodized coverings and carbon fiber.

While solar panels are one of the strengths of Tesla, this phone is not made by the company. However, the iPhone X bit of its is a genuine Apple product, which Caviar is refurbishing into this expensive new model.

How expensive? The iPhone X Tesla costs a whopping $4,500, which does not included local taxes, and shipping charges. But well, if you spend over Rs 3 Lakh on the phone, at least you will never run out of battery,

via GIPHY

On its product page, Caviar describes the product, some essence of which may have been lost-in-translation, “Use the technologies of the future for 100% and they will bring more comfort into your life, and, which is quite important, help the world to become eco-friendly.” Ok, then!

And since the name Tesla is for some reason the part of the product’s name, Caviar had to bring the Musk man into the picture somehow. And so Caviar says, per a Business Insider report, that they will be manufacturing a total of 999 of the iPhone X Tesla and the first one will be sent to Elon Musk.

What do you think about the product? Would you rather pay Rs 1,000 for a power bank, or would be cool spending an additional 2-3 lakhs and get a phone, which is always charging itself? Let us know in the comments below!