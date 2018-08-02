Thursday, August 02, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Kshitij Pujari 02 August, 2018 11:21 IST

The next-gen Apple iPad Pro to have tiny bezels, FaceID and no home button

The iPad Pro is set to release this fall most likely alongside the new iPhones and a global roll-out will follow

Looks like the upcoming next-gen iPad Pro will not be having a notch nor apparently, will there be a home button. Also, Apple will be shaving off bezels from the top and bottom to give a bigger screen while retaining the same body as earlier iPads.

Apple iPad Pro Pencil.

Apple iPad Pro Pencil.

As per the report a by 9to5Mac, this information comes after analysing a new asset found in the developer beta 5 for iOS 12. To recall, the firmware on this beta was also responsible for starting a rumour about a possible dual-SIM support feature in the upcoming iPhone lineup.

Basically, the asset showed two glyphs which suggest that Apple is doing away with the home button to give more screen space. This would automatically suggest the possibility of FaceID for authentication in the iPad Pro. Thankfully, the glyph showed that there would be no notch on the iPad Pro.

iPad Pro Glyphs. 9to5Mac

iPad Pro Glyphs. 9to5Mac

Clearly, more screen space translates to a better viewing experience and also a higher price. The iPad Pro is set to release this fall most likely alongside the new iPhones and a global roll-out will follow soon enough.

In more news related to Apple, the Cupertino-based tech giant updated its latest share count on Wednesday, putting the magic stock price at $207.04 that would make the iPhone maker the first publicly listed US company valued at $1 trillion.

tags


Top Stories

latest videos

Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App
Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

Huawei Nova 3 launched in India
Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope

Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope

also see

Apple

A sized down iPad Pro 2018 may come without a headphone jack, say reports

Jul 29, 2018

HomePod

HomePod OS 12 private beta reveals features like making, answering calls, more

Jul 24, 2018

Apple

Apple currently has over four million users testing the OS betas: Tim Cook

Aug 01, 2018

wireless charging

Apple just patented tech that wirelessly transfers power to another device

Jul 27, 2018

Apple

Apple posts $53.3 billion quarterly revenue exceeding Wall Street expectations

Aug 01, 2018

Apple Watch Series 3

Apple ships 3.5 million watches in Q2 2018, maintains lead in the market: Report

Jul 28, 2018

science

Health & Medicine

Superbugs resistant to alcohol can now skirt around sanitisers and disinfectants

Aug 02, 2018

Field's medal

Indian-Australian Akshay Venkatesh wins Fields medal, the 'Nobel prize' for maths

Aug 02, 2018

Geology

Rare blue diamonds reveal Earth's deepest geological secrets, say scientists

Aug 02, 2018

Space

Hubble captures stunning images of our galaxy's fraternal twin, NGC 6744

Aug 01, 2018