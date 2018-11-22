tech2 News Staff

Last week around YouTuber JerryRigEverything exposed the fragile build quality of the new iPad Pro by showing how easily it could be bent in half. Now granted that iPads are not supposed to be bent that way, but it is possible that you might accidentally sit on it or that some external pressure could be applied to it when it's in your bag and you're in a crowded place. In such cases, a device, which is admittedly thin and huge, costing $999 should not be bent. However, that is exactly what is happening.

Quite a few people have reported that the iPad Pro they received was bent right out of the box. What's more, Zach Nelson, the host of JerryRigEverything, tried this similar bend test with the Surface Pro 6 which did not bend even after applying a lot more pressure than which was applied on the iPad Pro.

While it is true that the Surface Pro 6 isn't as thin as the new iPad Pro, the larger surface area mitigates that benefit. There was some flex in the Surface Pro 6 during the bend test, but the device was unyielding. There were, however, other more serious concerns in the device such as the screen cracking while doing a scratch test.

My new iPad pro came out bent right out of the box. I am sure mine was a not so common defective unit but you should definitely check for any issue since lots of people are complaining about bent iPad pro. #iPadPro #bent #bend pic.twitter.com/pCgKhT4w1v — Pietro Schirano (@skirano) November 20, 2018

@tailosivetech in response to your latest video, my iPad has bent from normal use over the course of just a couple of days. This is my SECOND iPad Pro 2018 to bend on me. I had to exchange my first one in because it was bent right out of the box. pic.twitter.com/4mrHgNynpq — Zach🎢 (@WOFginger) November 18, 2018

Enjoyed opening my iPad Pro to find it was bent straight out the box. #ipad #ipadpro pic.twitter.com/J96opEqalT — Harley De'vere (@Harleydeee) November 7, 2018

So what does this mean? As of right now, nothing very significant to be quite honest. People will still buy the new iPad Pro. But it does raise some quality issues which were last seen during the infamous iPhone 6 'Bendgate' saga.

Naturally, anything wrong with Apple products is big news, and while easy bending of iPad Pros is not a small issue, it does look as serious as the Batterygate drama which unfolded last year.

Even so, was it really worth shaving off those extra millimetres from the thickness of the device at the cost of a structurally weaker iPad? More instances of customers complaining about the problem will tell us whether this really a problem that Apple needs to address.