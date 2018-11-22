Thursday, November 22, 2018 Back to
The latest Apple iPad Pro could quite likely have a 'bendgate' problem

Quite a few people have reported that the iPad Pro they received was bent right out of the box.

tech2 News Staff Nov 22, 2018 09:48 AM IST

Last week around YouTuber JerryRigEverything exposed the fragile build quality of the new iPad Pro by showing how easily it could be bent in half. Now granted that iPads are not supposed to be bent that way, but it is possible that you might accidentally sit on it or that some external pressure could be applied to it when it's in your bag and you're in a crowded place. In such cases, a device, which is admittedly thin and huge, costing $999 should not be bent. However, that is exactly what is happening.

The new iPad Pro by Apple. Reuters

Quite a few people have reported that the iPad Pro they received was bent right out of the box. What's more, Zach Nelson, the host of JerryRigEverything, tried this similar bend test with the Surface Pro 6 which did not bend even after applying a lot more pressure than which was applied on the iPad Pro.

While it is true that the Surface Pro 6 isn't as thin as the new iPad Pro, the larger surface area mitigates that benefit. There was some flex in the Surface Pro 6 during the bend test, but the device was unyielding. There were, however, other more serious concerns in the device such as the screen cracking while doing a scratch test.

So what does this mean? As of right now, nothing very significant to be quite honest. People will still buy the new iPad Pro. But it does raise some quality issues which were last seen during the infamous iPhone 6 'Bendgate' saga.

Naturally, anything wrong with Apple products is big news, and while easy bending of iPad Pros is not a small issue, it does look as serious as the Batterygate drama which unfolded last year.

Even so, was it really worth shaving off those extra millimetres from the thickness of the device at the cost of a structurally weaker iPad? More instances of customers complaining about the problem will tell us whether this really a problem that Apple needs to address.

