FP Trending

Google has been sharing endearing doodles celebrating all the people who are tirelessly working amid the coronavirus outbreak across the world.

In its final doodle for the week, Google shared a compilation of all the week-long animations, thanking the frontline workers fighting COVID-19.

Google India shared the image of the doodle on their Twitter page alongside the post, “The best way to say thank you to all those on the front lines is by staying at home. Together, we will move past this.”

The best way to say thank you to all those on the front lines is by staying at home. Together, we will move past this. ❤️❤️❤️#GoogleDoodle pic.twitter.com/EXSihXojhf — Google India (@GoogleIndia) April 17, 2020

“As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. We’re launching a Doodle series to recognize and honor many of those on the front lines. Today, we’d like to say: To all coronavirus helpers, thank you,” Google wrote in its official Doodle page.

The final illustration by Google shows workers from various sectors like farming, grocery divisions, healthcare, researcher and food services among others. The doodle also portrays people who are working from home and teachers who are holding online classes.

Google, who has been paying respects to people from different fields, had recently created a doodle showing a teacher delivering a lecture through video conferencing.

They have shared doodles thanking people in essential services in the past as well.

