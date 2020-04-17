FP Trending

Google has been paying respects to people from different fields who have contributed in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Friday’s Google Doodle in the ‘Thank You Coronavirus Helpers’ series honours educators and childcare workers.

The doodle features a teacher delivering lecture through video conferencing. It shows the educator wearing glasses with a digital screen in the background and a laptop on a pile of books.

“Dear teachers and childcare workers, thank you for being our constants in an ever-changing world,” Google wrote on Twitter.

Several countries have adopted partial or complete lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, which has not only affected businesses but also students. Teachers are offering their services so that children can continue learning during self-isolation.

Google has been running a ‘Thank you Coronavirus Helpers’ series since April 6. In this series, it, every day, thanks people from various professional backgrounds who are providing services during the lockdown.

The company, in a blog post published on April 6, made announcement about this series. “This week, we're beginning a series of Doodles to recognize the many people responding to COVID-19—from doctors and nurses caring for people on the front lines, to teachers and food service workers ensuring essential goods and services are still available,” said Google.

On April 6, the doodle thanked public health workers and researchers in the scientific community. The next day it paid tribute to doctors, nurses, and medical workers.

Google expressed gratitude towards emergency services workers on April 8, while the next day it thanked custodial and sanitation workers.

The search-engine giant on April 10 honoured farmworkers and farmers and on April 13 thanked grocery workers.

The following two days, it paid tribute to public transportation workers and packaging, shipping, and delivery workers.

Yesterday, it paid respect to food service workers.

