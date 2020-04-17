Friday, April 17, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Doodle lauds efforts of educators and childcare workers during Coronavirus outbreak

The doodle shows the educator wearing glasses with a digital screen in the background and a laptop on a pile of books.


FP TrendingApr 17, 2020 15:25:18 IST

Google has been paying respects to people from different fields who have contributed in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Friday’s Google Doodle in the ‘Thank You Coronavirus Helpers’ series honours educators and childcare workers.

The doodle features a teacher delivering lecture through video conferencing. It shows the educator wearing glasses with a digital screen in the background and a laptop on a pile of books.

Google Doodle lauds efforts of educators and childcare workers during Coronavirus outbreak

Google Doodle

“Dear teachers and childcare workers, thank you for being our constants in an ever-changing world,” Google wrote on Twitter.

Several countries have adopted partial or complete lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, which has not only affected businesses but also students. Teachers are offering their services so that children can continue learning during self-isolation.

Google has been running a ‘Thank you Coronavirus Helpers’ series since April 6. In this series, it, every day, thanks people from various professional backgrounds who are providing services during the lockdown.

The company, in a blog post published on April 6, made announcement about this series. “This week, we're beginning a series of Doodles to recognize the many people responding to COVID-19—from doctors and nurses caring for people on the front lines, to teachers and food service workers ensuring essential goods and services are still available,” said Google.

On April 6, the doodle thanked public health workers and researchers in the scientific community. The next day it paid tribute to doctors, nurses, and medical workers.

Google expressed gratitude towards emergency services workers on April 8, while the next day it thanked custodial and sanitation workers.

The search-engine giant on April 10 honoured farmworkers and farmers and on April 13 thanked grocery workers.

The following two days, it paid tribute to public transportation workers and packaging, shipping, and delivery workers.

Yesterday, it paid respect to food service workers.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google Doodle

Google Doodle series to thank coronavirus heroes like food delivery workers, teachers over the next two weeks

Apr 07, 2020
Google Doodle series to thank coronavirus heroes like food delivery workers, teachers over the next two weeks
Today's Google Doodle salutes delivery workers for their contribution in the Coronavirus fight

Google Doodle

Today's Google Doodle salutes delivery workers for their contribution in the Coronavirus fight

Apr 15, 2020
Google Doodle honours all food service workers during coronavirus pandemic

Google Doodle

Google Doodle honours all food service workers during coronavirus pandemic

Apr 16, 2020
Delhi University postpones exams due to coronavirus outbreak; says updated date sheet to be uploaded on www.exam.du.ac.in

NewsTracker

Delhi University postpones exams due to coronavirus outbreak; says updated date sheet to be uploaded on www.exam.du.ac.in

Apr 10, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik urges schools to reduce or defer fees till June as state extends lockdown till 30 April

NewsTracker

Coronavirus Outbreak: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik urges schools to reduce or defer fees till June as state extends lockdown till 30 April

Apr 10, 2020
Apple releases new '30 Creative Activities for Kids' worksheet for children at home

Apple

Apple releases new '30 Creative Activities for Kids' worksheet for children at home

Apr 10, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020