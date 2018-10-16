Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said a new chip that improves autopilot features would be available in about six months in all of the company’s new production electric cars.

In a series of tweets, Musk said ..."~6 months before it is in all new production cars. No change to sensors. This is a simple replacement of the Autopilot computer. Will be done free of charge for those who ordered full self-driving."

Tesla deploys massive new Autopilot neural net in v9, impressive new capabilities, report says https://t.co/7ukv0nztfe by @fredericlambert pic.twitter.com/fBL9aDOudc — Electrek.Co (@ElectrekCo) October 15, 2018

Musk also tweeted that the new chip would improve the performance of Tesla’s Autopilot between 500 percent and 2000 percent.

He said the installation of the chip would be priced at $5,000 for those who did not order full self-driving.

Tesla’s autopilot is a driver assistance system that handles some driving tasks and allows drivers to take their hands off the wheel. Tesla says drivers are supposed to keep their hands on the wheel at all times when using the system.