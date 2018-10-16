Tuesday, October 16, 2018 Back to
Reuters 16 October, 2018 20:39 IST

Tesla's Elon Musk to make a new autopilot chip available in about six months

New chip to improve the performance of Tesla’s Autopilot between 500 percent and 2000 percent.

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said a new chip that improves autopilot features would be available in about six months in all of the company’s new production electric cars.

In a series of tweets, Musk said ..."~6 months before it is in all new production cars. No change to sensors. This is a simple replacement of the Autopilot computer. Will be done free of charge for those who ordered full self-driving."

Musk also tweeted that the new chip would improve the performance of Tesla’s Autopilot between 500 percent and 2000 percent.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks at an event in Palo Alto, California. Image: Reuters

He said the installation of the chip would be priced at $5,000 for those who did not order full self-driving.

Tesla’s autopilot is a driver assistance system that handles some driving tasks and allows drivers to take their hands off the wheel. Tesla says drivers are supposed to keep their hands on the wheel at all times when using the system.

