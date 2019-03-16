tech2 News Staff

Just a day has passed since Elon Musk announced the Model Y SUV to the world and already there is a new vehicle from Tesla being teased.

Elon Musk tweeted out that during the live webcast of the Model Y announcement the theme music to Blade Runner played and a silhouette image appeared of a mini-truck. Musk had earlier said back in December that after the Model Y, the Tesla 'cyberpunk' pickup truck will be next in line.

End Titles from Blade Runner played after Model Y webcast cut https://t.co/WjR1MidZpH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 16, 2019

When Twitterati's asked if Elon Musk could give any hints to what the pick-up truck might look like he said, "What if we just made a mini version of the Tesla Semi?".

The Tesla CEO has not been shy about revealing the details of the Tesla mini-truck, which he says is the product he is most excited about. Musk says that a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system "with crazy torque and suspension that dynamically adjusts for load." He also claims that the mini would have a power outlet allowing the use of heavy duty 240V, high power tools in the field all day without the need of a generator.

With the launch of the Model Y on 15 March, the company is offering a choice to potential Model 3 buyers who're looking for a slightly taller and heavier car. The production of the car will start from 2020, with buyers being able to pre-book the car starting from $39,000 with the price going all the way to $60,000 for the performance variant.

