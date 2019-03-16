Saturday, March 16, 2019 Back to
Tesla's 'cyberpunk' pickup truck teased by Elon Musk on Twitter

Musk had earlier said that after the Model Y, the Tesla 'cyberpunk' pickup truck will be next in line.

tech2 News Staff Mar 16, 2019 13:11:38 IST

Just a day has passed since Elon Musk announced the Model Y SUV to the world and already there is a new vehicle from Tesla being teased.

Elon Musk tweeted out that during the live webcast of the Model Y announcement the theme music to Blade Runner played and a silhouette image appeared of a mini-truck. Musk had earlier said back in December that after the Model Y, the Tesla 'cyberpunk' pickup truck will be next in line.

When Twitterati's asked if Elon Musk could give any hints to what the pick-up truck might look like he said, "What if we just made a mini version of the Tesla Semi?".

The Tesla CEO has not been shy about revealing the details of the Tesla mini-truck, which he says is the product he is most excited about. Musk says that a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system "with crazy torque and suspension that dynamically adjusts for load." He also claims that the mini would have a power outlet allowing the use of heavy duty 240V, high power tools in the field all day without the need of a generator.

With the launch of the Model Y on 15 March, the company is offering a choice to potential Model 3 buyers who're looking for a slightly taller and heavier car. The production of the car will start from 2020, with buyers being able to pre-book the car starting from $39,000 with the price going all the way to $60,000 for the performance variant.

